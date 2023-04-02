Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Udaipur shocker: Minor girl murdered, body chopped into 10 pieces; accused held

    According to police, the possibility of the nine-year-old girl being raped before the murder has not been ruled out and accused Kamlesh, a school dropout, is being interrogated.

    Udaipur shocker: Minor girl murdered, body chopped into 10 pieces; accused held snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 2, 2023, 9:42 PM IST

    A 20-year-old man allegedly murdered a minor girl, chopped her body into pieces and stuffed them in plastic bags in Udaipur, police said on Sunday. According to reports, the dead body was chopped into 10 pieces.

    According to police, the possibility of the nine-year-old girl being raped before the murder has not been ruled out and accused Kamlesh, a school dropout, is being interrogated.

    The girl was missing since March 29. Her chopped body parts were found at an abandoned house in Mavli area on Saturday night, they said.

    Some local residents had complained of a foul smell emanating from the abandoned house, police said, adding that the victim lived in the same neighbourhood.

    Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said the accused resided near the victim's house.

    According to reports, the girl left the house on March 29 to go to her father's farm. However, she did not reach the farm. During the day, villagers reportedly assumed the girl was playing somewhere in the village. However, she did not return till late evening.

    The villagers along with the girl's relatives launched a search. However, when she was not found, they approached the Mavli police station to file a report. According to a report, the police did not take the matter seriously, forcing the family to approach Mavli MLA Dharmanarayan Jodhi.

    The MLA reportedly instructed the SP to find the girl, who was last seen in the area around a temple in the village. The police searched an abandoned house near the temple, where they found two suspicious bags. Upon opening the bags, the police found there were pieces of the girl's body, sending shockwaves in the village.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2023, 9:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Security of Assam CM Himanta Biswa tightened after threat from pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice snt

    Security of Assam CM tightened after threat from pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice

    Bihar violence rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms government in 2025 Amit Shah gcw

    Bihar violence rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms government in 2025: Amit Shah

    BJP releases first episode of Congress Files alleges party looted Rs 4820690000000 in 70 years gcw

    BJP releases first episode of 'Congress Files'; alleges party looted Rs 48,20,69,00,00,000 in 70 years

    Andhra Pradesh: Techie burnt alive in car over brother's alleged extra-marital affair; hunt on for killers snt

    Andhra Pradesh: Techie burnt alive in car over brother's alleged extra-marital affair; hunt on for killers

    Muzaffarnagar Criminal wanted for murdering Suresh Raina's kin killed in police encounter-ayh

    Muzaffarnagar: Criminal wanted for murdering Suresh Raina's kin killed in police encounter

    Recent Stories

    Security of Assam CM Himanta Biswa tightened after threat from pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice snt

    Security of Assam CM tightened after threat from pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice

    IPL 2023, RCB vs MI: Fans miffed with Bumrah's presence at NMACC gala; call him a 'scam' - WATCH snt

    IPL 2023, RCB vs MI: Fans miffed with Bumrah's presence at NMACC gala; call him a 'scam' - WATCH

    football Amid threat of relegation, Leicester City parts ways with Brendan Rodgers; read full statement-ayh

    Amid threat of relegation, Leicester City parts ways with Brendan Rodgers; read full statement

    IPL 2023, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: From Jos Buttler blitzkrieg to Yuzvendra Chahal magic - How RR pulled off 'royal' 72-run win over SRH?-ayh

    IPL 2023: From Buttler's blitzkrieg to Chahal's magic - How RR pulled off 'royal' 72-run win over SRH

    Good news for Vijay fans! Tamil superstar now on Instagram; read his first post here vma

    Good news for Vijay fans! Tamil superstar now on Instagram; read his first post here

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon