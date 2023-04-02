Udaipur shocker: Minor girl murdered, body chopped into 10 pieces; accused held

According to police, the possibility of the nine-year-old girl being raped before the murder has not been ruled out and accused Kamlesh, a school dropout, is being interrogated.

A 20-year-old man allegedly murdered a minor girl, chopped her body into pieces and stuffed them in plastic bags in Udaipur, police said on Sunday. According to reports, the dead body was chopped into 10 pieces.

The girl was missing since March 29. Her chopped body parts were found at an abandoned house in Mavli area on Saturday night, they said.

Some local residents had complained of a foul smell emanating from the abandoned house, police said, adding that the victim lived in the same neighbourhood.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said the accused resided near the victim's house.

According to reports, the girl left the house on March 29 to go to her father's farm. However, she did not reach the farm. During the day, villagers reportedly assumed the girl was playing somewhere in the village. However, she did not return till late evening.

The villagers along with the girl's relatives launched a search. However, when she was not found, they approached the Mavli police station to file a report. According to a report, the police did not take the matter seriously, forcing the family to approach Mavli MLA Dharmanarayan Jodhi.

The MLA reportedly instructed the SP to find the girl, who was last seen in the area around a temple in the village. The police searched an abandoned house near the temple, where they found two suspicious bags. Upon opening the bags, the police found there were pieces of the girl's body, sending shockwaves in the village.