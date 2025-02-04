Udaipur mass wedding chaos: Over 200 people hospitalised after eating contaminated sweets, raab

A celebratory feast at a grand mass marriage ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, turned into a medical emergency as more than 200 guests suffered from severe food poisoning.

A celebratory feast at a grand mass marriage ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, turned into a medical emergency as more than 200 guests suffered from severe food poisoning. The incident triggered chaos at Maharana Bhupal Hospital, where doctors and medical staff struggled to treat ailing patients. While over 150 people were discharged after receiving medical care, more than 50 remained under observation due to severe symptoms.

The mass wedding, hosted by the Telik Sahu Samaj at Oswal Bhawan in Dhan Mandi, saw thousands of attendees from Udaipur and nearby regions. However, the joyous occasion took a turn when guests who had relished the celebratory lunch began experiencing nausea and diarrhea shortly after their meal.

As the condition of several individuals worsened, they were rushed to hospital.

Initial reports suggest that a traditional beverage, ‘Raab,’ and the sweets served at the event may have been the source of contamination. By 10 pm, the patient count had crossed 200, with women and children being the most affected.

Hospital authorities swiftly collected food samples for laboratory analysis to determine the exact cause of the poisoning. According to Udaipur’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Ragini Agarwal, a total of 196 individuals suffered food poisoning after consuming Khichdi and sweets. "Most patients complained of vomiting and diarrhea. Thankfully, all have now recovered and were discharged. The 15-year-old girl in the ICU too has recovered and was sent back home on Monday evening," stated Dr. Agarwal, according to TOI report.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Omprakash Raipuriya confirmed that early investigations point toward Raab and sweets as the likely culprits. "Samples have been sent for further analysis, and the exact cause will be confirmed once test results are available," he stated.

No formal complaint has been filed yet. However, authorities are actively investigating the procurement and preparation of food served at the event. Singh noted that the ingredients, including mawa and other raw materials, were sourced from multiple vendors instead of a single supplier, raising concerns about food safety standards.

