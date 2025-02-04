'Read JFK's forgotten crises': PM Modi tells Opposition. What former CIA officer's book says about ex-PM Nehru

During his response to the Motion of Thanks at the Budget Session on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommended Lok Sabha MPs that they read 'JFK's Forgotten Crisis', US foreign policy expert Bruce Reidel's book on political and diplomatic emergencies during John F Kennedy's presidency.

During his response to the Motion of Thanks at the Budget Session on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommended Lok Sabha MPs that they read 'JFK's Forgotten Crisis', US foreign policy expert Bruce Reidel's book on political and diplomatic emergencies during John F Kennedy's presidency. The book, he declared, revealed "what games" Nehru had played with the country's security.

PM Modi also made references to iconic Times of India cartoon by the legendary R.K. Laxman. The illustration, featuring Laxman’s “Common Man” struggling to pull a parade float with an airplane atop it, subtly depicted politicians benefiting from the efforts of ordinary citizens. The pilot, strikingly resembling former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, added an unmistakable political touch.

A significant reference was Bruce Riedel’s book, JFK’s Forgotten Crisis: Tibet, the CIA, and the Sino-Indian War. Written by a former CIA officer and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, the book delves into the little-known yet pivotal impact of the 1962 Sino-Indian War on US foreign policy under President John F. Kennedy.

1962: A world on the brink

The early 1960s were an era of intense Cold War rivalries. The world was sharply divided between the Western bloc, led by the United States, and the Soviet-backed Eastern bloc, while newly independent nations like India attempted to navigate a neutral stance through the Non-Aligned Movement. As one of the movement’s key architects, then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru championed peaceful diplomacy over military alliances.

However, China’s aggressive territorial expansion under Mao Zedong complicated this vision. The once-optimistic slogan “Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai” (Indians and Chinese are brothers) rang hollow as tensions escalated over disputed regions like Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh. India’s decision to grant asylum to the Dalai Lama after the 1959 Tibetan uprising further strained ties with Beijing.

Meanwhile, the world was on edge. October 1962 witnessed not only the Cuban Missile Crisis, a nuclear standoff between the US and the Soviet Union but also the outbreak of the Sino-Indian War—an often-overlooked geopolitical flashpoint that tested India’s strategic preparedness.

Nehru’s idealism vs. China’s aggression

Riedel’s book presents a complex portrait of Nehru, highlighting his visionary diplomacy alongside the critical miscalculations that left India vulnerable in 1962. His deep belief in moral diplomacy and non-alignment led to a reluctance to militarize India’s borders despite clear warning signs.

Despite intelligence alerts about growing Chinese military activity in the Himalayas, Nehru downplayed the threat, trusting in diplomatic solutions. But when China launched a surprise, well-coordinated assault in October 1962, Indian forces—poorly equipped and untrained for high-altitude warfare—were caught off guard. The swift defeat was a devastating blow, both personally and politically, exposing flaws in India’s defense policy and shaking Nehru’s stature at home and abroad.

One of the most dramatic shifts of this period was Nehru’s decision to seek military aid from the United States. Until then, he had maintained a cautious distance from Washington, wary of its Cold War entanglements. However, the gravity of India’s situation forced him to set ideological differences aside in favor of national security.

Nehru’s plea to President John F. Kennedy marked a turning point in Indo-US relations. Despite being preoccupied with the Cuban Missile Crisis, Kennedy promptly responded, recognizing India’s crucial role as a democratic counterweight to communist China. The US provided vital military assistance, including arms, ammunition, and logistical support, which helped bolster India’s defense in the aftermath of the war.

Although this newfound cooperation was short-lived following Kennedy’s assassination in 1963, it briefly bridged the ideological divide between the two nations and underscored India’s strategic significance on the global stage.

While JFK’s Forgotten Crisis critiques Nehru’s strategic oversights, it also acknowledges his role in reshaping India’s defense policies post-1962. The defeat acted as a wake-up call, prompting extensive military reforms and a recalibration of foreign relations.

