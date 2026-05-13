Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced a partnership with the Adani Group to establish its first data centre in India, set to be ready this year. Separately, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi urged Uber to support drivers in transitioning to electric vehicles.

Uber to Set Up First India Data Centre with Adani Group

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi met Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday and said the global transportation company is setting up its first data centre in the country with the Adani Group.

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Khosrowshahi said in a post on X that the investment will help Uber build at scale from India, for the world. "Great to meet @gautam_adani in Ahmedabad this morning and build on our existing partnership with the Adani group. As India fast emerges as a leading innovation hub for @Uber, we are setting up our first data center in the country with the Adani Group to test and deploy our tech. Ready later this year, this investment will help us build at scale - from India, for the world," Khosrowshahi said.

Gautam Adani responded to the post and said Uber has seen magnificent performance globally and their partnership continues to grow. "A great pleasure to meet my friend Dara @dkhos! What a run Uber is having! Magnificent performance globally! Our partnerships continue to grow," Gautam Adani said in a post on X.

Union Minister Urges Uber to Promote EV Transition

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & New and Renewable Energy, Prahlad Joshi, said on Tuesday that he has urged ride-hailing platform Uber to support drivers and fleet owners in transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs), in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for clean mobility.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the CII Annual Business Summit 2026, Joshi said he discussed EV adoption and consumer-related issues during his meeting with the Uber CEO.

"He had come to meet me. I have told him two things. Being one of the largest networks, I have requested him and insisted to him that he should support the people, the drivers and the owners of the Uber fleet to convert into EV vehicles," the minister said.

Joshi added that discussions were also held on consumer affairs-related issues and compliance with government directions aimed at protecting consumer interests. (ANI)