Two-year-old boy falls into manhole in Surat; rescue operations underway

A two-year-old boy fell into a manhole in Surat's Variav village after its lid was reportedly damaged by a heavy vehicle, officials confirmed.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 6, 2025, 7:14 AM IST

A two-year-old boy fell into a manhole after its lid was "damaged by a heavy vehicle" in Gujarat's Surat, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Variav village of the district.

Upon receiving information, a team of fire department officials reached the spot and launched a search and rescue operation.

"The lid of the manhole chamber was damaged by a heavy vehicle. A 2-year-old boy has fallen into it. We have checked around a 100-150 meter area," Chief Fire Officer Basant Parikh told ANI.

"A search operation is underway to spot the child... 60-70 workers are deployed here," he added.

He further said that it will take time to rescue the child.

More details are awaited. 

