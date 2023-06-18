Two women shot dead by unidentified assailants in Delhi's RK Puram; check details

The deceased have been identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29). According to various reports, the assailants came for the victim's brother primarily, but shot the two girls after they didn't find him.

Two women were on Sunday (June 18) shot dead by unidentified men in Delhi's Ambedkar Basti area of RK Puram Police station limits. It is reportedly said that the case seems to be related to money settlement. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his condolences to the family members of the deceased ladies and hit out at the centre on raising crimes in the national capital.

In his recent tweet he accused the government of conspiring to capture the entire Delhi government instead of fixing the law and order.

"Our thoughts are with the families of both women. May their soul rest in peace. The people of Delhi have started feeling very insecure. The people who must handle the law and order of Delhi, instead of fixing the law and order, they are conspiring to capture the entire Delhi government. Today, if Delhi's law and order was under AAP government instead of LG, then Delhi would have been safest," CM Kejriwal said.

According to reports, the two injured women were rushed to hospital after the attack, but they succumbed to their injuries. The police haven't identified the two killers who are absconding as of now.

The deceased have been identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29). According to various reports, the assailants came for the victim's brother primarily, but shot the two girls after they didn't find him. "Case registered under relevant sections of IPC. Further probe underway," said Manoj C, DCP South West, Delhi.

The Police was informed about the attack at 4:40 am in RK Puram police station. The call was made by the deceased girls' brother from Ambedkra Basti. After the call, a police team reached on the spot where they found the two severely injured ladies, identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29). Later, they were taken to SJ hospital, but the two ladies couldn't survive their fatal injuries.

The killers were looking for the brother of the two ladies, possibly to settle issue related to money. However, police officials have said that the exact cause of the murder is still not known, and the investigation is underway.