Assam floods: Nearly 37,000 people affected; Water level of Brahmaputra river rises in Guwahati

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with the central and state agencies to review preparedness for flood management where nearly 38,000 people across 13 districts and subdivisions have been affected in the first wave of floods.

Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has said that nearly 38,000 people in 13 districts of the state have been affected in the current flood. According to ASDMA, 25,275 people have been affected alone in Lakhimpur district while 3857 people affected in Dibrugarh, 3631 people affected in Biswanath district. Water level of Brahmaputra river rises in Guwahati.

"Following incessant rain, the water level of many rivers in the region is rising up and the Brahmaputra river is flowing above danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district, Kopili at Kampur in Nagaon district, Puthimari at NH road crossing in Kamrup district," an official statement said.

Legend of the Mysore rockets that bloodied the British

"146 villages under 23 revenue circles in Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalguri, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri districts have affected in the deluge while urban floods have been reported in Cachar, Kamrup (Metro) and Nalbari districts," it added.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with the central and state agencies to review preparedness for flood management where nearly 38,000 people across 13 districts and subdivisions have been affected in the first wave of floods.

The Union health minister urged the officials to work on a flood-management model to deal with the flood situation in Assam, which is a recurring phenomenon.

The women of Washington State with a passion for cricket

He directed them to prepare an online database listing all the important information like availability of beds, oxygen and other health facilities to ensure efficient management of any health emergency.

In Guwahati, daily wager Mukhtar Ali (34) lost his life when the guard wall of his rented house collapsed due to loosening of soil after incessant rain. Rescuers had to dig out his body from inside the debris.

Two siblings, Cafinia Nongsiej (15) and Maianylla Nongsiej (10), were buried alive in a landslide at Dommawlein in West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.