Delhi: Man shot dead in Dwarka over property dispute, accused brother absconding

A man was shot dead in Dwarka’s Matiyala over a property dispute between brothers, with the accused fleeing. This adds to recent firing incidents in Delhi, including a Bhalswa police encounter that injured an SHO and a Ghonda Chowk robbery attempt involving gunfire.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 11, 2025, 5:46 PM IST

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): One person was shot dead in Dwarka's Matiyala area here. As per the local police, there was a property dispute between two brothers, one of whom was murdered. The allegation of the murder has been put on the brother of the deceased and at present, Dwarka Police are investigating the matter. The accused is said to have fled.

The police say they were informed about the incident on Monday night. This incident adds to the series of firing crimes reported in the national capital over the past few months.
Notably, a similar incident that involved firing took place last week and injured an SHO in the Bhalswa area of Delhi. The incident took place on February 4, when a police encounter broke out in the outer Delhi Bhalswa area. During a raid, the armed miscreants attacked the police which left the Rani Bagh police station SHO injured.

Two minors detained by police for murdering boy who bullied them in Delhi, search for third underway

Upon receiving input from the sources that some robbers were hiding out in a building in Bhalswa, a team of police raided the building surrounding the miscreants and asked them to surrender. However, the miscreants fired back at the police which narrowly missed the SHO and despite being under attack, he pouched one attacker. While trying to escape, one of the miscreants attacked the SHO on his head with a firearm's butt which led to an injury. The police arrested some of the miscreants from the crime scene.

In November 2024, a robbery was attempted near Ghonda Chowk which escalated to gunfire. Two youths tried to rob a spare parts shop which was owned by a senior citizen. While the robbery attempt failed, one of the youths fired a shot in the air before fleeing and a case under the arms act was registered by the police. (ANI)

