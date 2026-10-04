AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has warned of protests in Hyderabad, larger than those at Jantar Mantar, over alleged false Form-7 applications being filed to delete Muslim voters from electoral rolls, urging the Election Commission to take action.

Owaisi Warns of Protests Over 'False' Form-7 Applications

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday warned of protests in Hyderabad over what he alleged was the filing of false Form-7 applications during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing the 57th 'Jalsa-e-Milad-un-Nabi' at Milad Maidan on Saturday, Owaisi said the Election Commission should take action against those responsible if false Form-7 applications were being filed. "If false Form 7 are being filed, we appeal to the Election Commission to take action against those responsible. If this drama does not stop, remember: protests bigger than those at Delhi's Jantar Mantar will take place on the roads and streets of Hyderabad, and it will create a lot of trouble for you. Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen will not remain silent," Owaisi said.

Form-7 is used to raise objections to the inclusion of a name in the electoral roll or seek deletion of an entry on specified grounds. Alleging that BJP and Sangh Parivar are misusing Form 7 to exclude Muslim voters from final electoral rolls, Owaisi said, "Printed Form 7 are being submitted where the name of the person whose name is to be deleted is mentioned, but the name and details of the person filing the form are not being provided. If this is happening, it is completely wrong." He urged the Election Commission of India to take note of this. "We are also informing the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana and the District Electoral Officers that this cannot be allowed," he said.

Alleges Electoral Revision is 'Backdoor NRC'

Owaisi, earlier, alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is a “backdoor NRC” and claimed that the BJP would use the exercise to turn it into a test for citizenship.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Owaisi said his party had opposed the SIR from the beginning, alleging that the exercise would create problems and eventually be used as the basis for a National Register of Citizens (NRC). He stated, “We are opposing it since the beginning. We have opposed SIR. We have opposed the selection of the election commissioner. If there is anyone in the country who has done this, then we did it in 2002. We did it in Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Delhi. No one else did it,” Owaisi said. (ANI)