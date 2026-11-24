Two people died and four were injured after a car rammed into a lorry on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway in Mandya. Separately, a fatal crash on the Pune-Ahmednagar Highway resulted in three more deaths and two serious injuries.

Two Killed, Four Injured in Accident on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

Two people were killed on the spot, and four others were seriously injured when a car rammed into a goods lorry from behind on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway in Karnataka’s Mandya district on Tuesday. The accident took place on the flyover near Naguvanahalli Gate in Srirangapatna taluk.

The deceased have been identified as Mahadevu (49), a resident of Guttalu Layout in Mandya, and Ritwika (8), from Tailur village. Both died on the spot. The injured have been identified as Gauri, Latha, Shivaraju and Prarthavya. They sustained serious injuries and were shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru for treatment. According to police, two families were travelling in the car to the Nanjangud temple when the vehicle rammed into a goods lorry moving ahead of it. Srirangapatna Rural Police visited the spot and inspected the scene. A case has been registered at the Srirangapatna Rural Police Station.

Separate Incident on Pune-Ahmednagar Highway

Earlier, in a separate incident, three young men were killed and two others seriously injured after a speeding car met with an accident on the Pune-Ahmednagar Highway, police said. The car rammed into a road divider, crossed over to the opposite carriageway and overturned. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled, killing three on the spot. The two others sustained serious injuries and were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the incident.