UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak slammed the SP-Congress alliance, citing the 1975 Emergency and accusing them of power hunger. As both parties discuss seat-sharing for the 2027 polls, Pathak remains confident in a BJP majority in Uttar Pradesh.

Brajesh Pathak Slams SP-Congress Alliance Over 1975 Emergency Legacy

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has strongly criticised the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress over their alliance, stating that the two parties should apologise to the nation for the imposition of the Emergency in 1975. He alleged that they have no real commitment to democracy or the Constitution.

Reacting to the Samajwadi Party's manifesto launch on Constitution Day, Pathak dismissed the alliance as a power-hungry move rather than a genuine effort to serve the public. He claimed that the SP has a history of protecting criminals, while the Congress undermined democratic principles by imposing the Emergency. Pathak further asserted that neither the country nor Uttar Pradesh would accept this coalition, predicting a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2027 Assembly elections.

These comments come as the Congress and Samajwadi Party continue formal seat-sharing discussions for the upcoming 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Despite the criticism from the ruling party, leaders from both opposition sides described their recent meetings in New Delhi as cooperative, aiming to finalize an arrangement soon.