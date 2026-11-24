AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami demands the arrest of a Kallakurichi TVK MLA, alleging he sent obscene messages to a woman district collector. He also calls for a CBI probe, accusing the state government of a cover-up.

AIADMK Demands Arrest of TVK MLA Over Obscene Message Allegations

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday demanded the immediate arrest of the Kallakurichi Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA over allegations of sending obscene messages to a woman district collector and called for a CBI investigation into the matter, accusing the Tamil Nadu government of attempting to suppress the complaint. In a post on X, Palaniswami referred to reports that the Kallakurichi district collector had formally submitted a complaint against the MLA.

He alleged that the complaint came after sustained pressure and intervention by the Madras High Court. "Reports have emerged that the complaint against the Kallakurichi TVK MLA, who sent obscene messages, has been forwarded by the district collector," he said. Accusing the state government of changing its position on the matter, Palaniswami said the government had denied the issue before the High Court, while a minister had also rejected it in a media interaction at the Secretariat. He also criticised the Congress party's state president for allegedly defending the MLA.