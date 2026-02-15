Security forces arrested two female PLA members in Tengnoupal, Manipur. In separate operations, forces also apprehended two PREPAK (Pro) cadres, including an extortionist, and one KCP cadre. A pistol and a quantity of alcohol were also seized.

Two Female PLA Members Arrested

The security forces on Saturday arrested two active female members of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the general area of the Indo-Myanmar border, between Sunrise Ground and Gate No. 2, Moreh, under the Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal. The arrested accused has been identified as Akoijam Sakhenbi (23) from Khoijuman Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur, and Chongtham Hembaby (17) from Yumnam Huidrom Wangoi, Imphal West.

Two PREPAK (Pro) Cadres Nabbed

The security forces also arrested an extortionist, a PREPAK (Pro) active cadre. The accused has been identified as Sorokhaibam Ranjit Singh (41) of Chairel Makha Leikai, Kakching district, who was arrested from the Khabam Lamkhai area under Heingang Police Station. The authorities seized two mobile headsets and an Aadhaar Card from his possession during the operation.

On the same day, the security forces also apprehended Ingudam Ingocha Singh (50), alias Borobi, from Seijang Makha Leikai, Imphal East, who is also an active member of PREPAK (Pro). He was arrested in the Napetpalli area under the Lamlai Police Station. A .32 pistol with five live rounds, ten PREPAK (Pro) visiting cards, a Honda Activa scooter, Rs. 600 in cash, and a mobile phone were seized from his possession.

Large Quantity of Alcohol Seized

The Manipur Police seized a large quantity of alcoholic beverages from the jurisdiction of Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West. The recovered items included, 35 cans of beer, 02 bottles of McDowell's No.1 (750 ml), 11 bottles of Old Monk (180 ml), 04 bottles of Old Monk (375 ml), 02 bottles of Old Monk (750 ml), 01 bottle of Shika Blue (375 ml), 01 bottle of Shika Blue (180 ml), and 02 bottles of McDowell's No.1 (375 ml).

KCP Cadre Arrested

Meanwhile, the security forces also arrested an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP). The accused was arrested from his residence, and has been identified as 19-year-old Khetics Thongbam from Thangmeiband Meisnam Leikai, Imphal West. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar Card have been recovered from his possession during the investigation. (ANI)