Delhi police have arrested two men, Sunny and Arjun, following a violent incident in Jahangir Puri where stones were pelted at vehicles and local residents, including a 61-year-old man and his son, were assaulted.

Two Arrested After Assault and Vandalism Incident in Delhi Jahangir Puri

Two people have been arrested after four accused allegedly pelted stones at vehicles, assaulted a 61-year-old man and his son, and injured their neighbour in an incident of assault and vandalism in Delhi's Jahangir Puri, police said.

The incident took place at around 12:45 am on November 16 near Gas Godown Road in K-Block, Jahangir Puri. According to the police, the four accused have been identified as Arjun alias Raahu, Sunny alias Rider, Hemant and Trikon. The accused allegedly pelted stones at vehicles in the area. When complainant Ram Kishor, aged 61, objected to their actions, the accused allegedly assaulted him and his son. During the assault, Sunny alias Rider allegedly attacked Ram Kishor with a knife, causing injuries to his left arm and thigh. Their neighbour, Pardeep, also sustained injuries in the incident, while his Honda Activa was damaged. Police have arrested two of the accused, identified as Sunny alias Rider and Arjun alias Raahu. Accordingly, a case has been registered vide FIR No. 788/26 dated November 16, 2026, under Sections 118(1), 351(3), 324(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation into the matter is underway.