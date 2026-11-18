Left parties in Tripura have urged the State Election Commission to ensure safety after reporting widespread intimidation, candidate assaults, and obstruction of campaign activities during the upcoming urban local body elections scheduled for November 27.

Left Parties Raise Election Violence Concerns Before Tripura Polls

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 18 (ANI): A delegation of five Left parties, comprising the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Forward Bloc and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, met the Tripura State Election Commissioner and submitted a memorandum, raising serious concerns over alleged violence, intimidation and obstruction of opposition candidates during the ongoing urban local body election process.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Former CPI(M) MP Sankar Prasad Datta alleged that the election process had been marred by irregularities and violence since the announcement of the polls and the commencement of nomination filing on October 31. Datta alleged that Left-backed candidates were prevented from entering Returning Officers' offices in Mohanpur, Jirania, Ranirbazar, Kamalpur and Santirbazar to submit their nomination papers. He claimed that more than 20 intending Left candidates were physically assaulted, with some requiring hospitalisation, while their attempts to file nominations were allegedly obstructed in five urban local bodies.

He further alleged that the Returning Officer accepted withdrawal papers of CPI(M) candidates in Ambassa on November 9, despite it being a Diwali holiday. According to Datta, one CPI(M) candidate was allegedly threatened at gunpoint on the night of November 8 and warned of murder if he refused to withdraw his nomination.

Referring to the incidents in Ambassa on November 10, the final day of withdrawal, Datta alleged that several CPI(M) candidates faced attacks on their houses, physical assault and threats to their relatives to force them to withdraw from the electoral contest. The memorandum also highlighted alleged obstruction of opposition campaigning in different urban areas, including Agartala Municipal Corporation and Unakoti district. The Left parties alleged that opposition candidates and supporters were facing threats, destruction of campaign materials, stone-pelting and disruption of scheduled election meetings.

The delegation also accused a section of the police and civil administration of acting in a discriminatory manner while granting permission for political programmes. It alleged that permissions were denied on various grounds or cancelled at the last moment, while police remained passive when alleged ruling party supporters attempted to disrupt Left party rallies.

Seeking immediate intervention from the State Election Commission, the five parties placed six major demands to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections scheduled for November 27. The demands include deployment of Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMF) in all election-bound urban areas, including Agartala Municipal Corporation, and providing security to opposition campaign programmes, such as rallies and processions. They also demanded police escorts for polling agents of opposition parties while travelling to polling stations and during their return after the completion of polling.

On the issue of granting permission for election meetings and rallies, the delegation demanded strict implementation of the 'first come, first served' principle. It urged the Commission to direct police authorities to acknowledge applications and avoid entertaining subsequent applications for the same venue, date and time. The Left parties further demanded measures to prevent the entry of outsiders from rural areas into election-bound urban bodies. They called for inspections of hotels, guest houses and vacant residential complexes before the silent period, along with strict naka checking at all entry points. Other demands include deployment of central paramilitary personnel at every polling booth, two-stage screening of voters at the entrance of polling stations and polling booths, and installation of webcasting cameras at all polling stations.

Datta said the delegation had urged the State Election Commission to take immediate corrective measures and address what it described as serious shortcomings in the electoral process. He stressed that adequate security arrangements must be ensured so that voters can exercise their franchise without fear or intimidation on November 27. (ANI)