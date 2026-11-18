The CAG celebrated Audit Diwas with a conclave on "Fostering Excellence," emphasizing institutional reforms, emerging technologies like AI for data analysis, and capacity building to improve public service delivery and governance transparency.

CAG Celebrates Audit Diwas Focusing on Excellence and Technology

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India celebrated Audit Diwas and organised the Accountants General Conclave on the theme ‘Fostering Excellence- People, Process and Partnerships’, with a focus on strengthening public auditing through institutional reforms, emerging technologies, capacity building and improved stakeholder engagement. Audit Diwas marks the establishment of the office of the Auditor General on November 16, 1860.

According to a press release, in his message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the CAG and all officers and staff of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD). He said that audit insights relating to ease of doing business for MSMEs, ease of living in urban areas and the functioning of local bodies could help governments improve their policies and delivery of public services.

"Audit insights relating to the ease of doing business for MSMEs, ease of living in urban areas and the functioning of local bodies can help governments improve their policies and delivery of public services. Thus, audits can contribute to making governance more responsive to people's needs and more efficient in the utilisation of resources," the Prime Minister said.

Emphasising the role of emerging technologies in auditing, PM Modi said that new tools could help examine large volumes of financial data and identify unusual patterns, while stressing that the experience and independent judgement of professionals remained central to the value of an audit. "Emerging technologies offer useful tools to examine large volumes of financial data and identify unusual patterns. They can make the work of auditors more effective, but it is the experience of the professionals and their independent judgement that give audit its true value. As emerging technologies reshape different domains, the Indian Audit and Accounts Department's ability to adapt and equip its officials with new capabilities will become increasingly important," he added.

Addressing the gathering, Comptroller and Auditor General of India K Sanjay Murthy said the Department's responsibility went beyond protecting public money and also involved earning people's trust. He said that to build this trust, the Department must examine issues that matter to people and draw conclusions supported by evidence.

Recalling the address of President Droupadi Murmu at Audit Diwas 2023, Murthy said the President had expected the institution to act as a fellow traveller and guide in the country's journey of development. He said the reforms undertaken over the last two years, including breaking departmental silos, auditing themes such as ease of living and ease of doing business, and increasing the focus on local bodies, were steps towards fulfilling this vision.

Murthy also highlighted the Department's responsibility to ensure that the accounts of local bodies were prepared on time and remained reliable. He spoke about measures taken to reduce arrears in the accounts of autonomous bodies and assist their management in assessing risks and strengthening control systems.

Acknowledging the Prime Minister's message on the need for the institution to adapt and equip its officials with new capabilities, the CAG highlighted various capacity-building initiatives undertaken to strengthen domain expertise.

Speaking about data-led auditing, Murthy said access to digital systems allowed audit teams to examine complete sets of transactions. He added that analysing data before fieldwork helped guide field enquiries and had shortened the audit cycle. He further said the Department was developing audit-specific artificial intelligence (AI) tools instead of relying solely on general AI applications, adding that projects were ready for pan-India rollout.

Delivering the keynote address, former Executive Director of Tata Sons R Gopalakrishnan said executives in institutions such as the CAG should continuously assess whether their organisations were future-ready. He emphasised that introspection within an institution must be accompanied by openness to ideas from outside.

Gopalakrishnan said adaptability had emerged as a leadership issue over the last half-century and outlined three lessons: adaptation must be continuous rather than episodic; the pursuit of adaptability must be obsessive; and adaptive responses must be based on interpreting the future rather than merely being aware of the past.

A book on the Institution of the CAG of India, brought out by the National Book Trust, was also released during the event.

Releasing the book, National Book Trust Director Yuvraj Malik described the CAG as one of the few public institutions in the history of the Indian Republic that had consistently upheld credibility, public trust, efficiency, vision and integrity while continuously evolving and standing the test of time.

Highlighting the changing role of auditing, Malik described the CAG and its officers as unsung heroes and said the institution had moved beyond fault-finding to become an instrument of value addition in the process of good governance.

During the two-day deliberations, innovations and best practices adopted across various offices were presented. Detailed sessions were also held on further strengthening stakeholder consultation, capacity building and capturing the vision and expectations of stakeholders.

The CAG presented its Awards for Innovation and Excellence in Public Auditing and Accounting to six teams. Prizes were also awarded to six teams under the CAG's 101 Innovative Ideas initiative. Additionally, awards were presented to the seven national-level winners of the CAG–ICSSR Research Article Competition. The competition followed the CAG–ICSSR Colloquium Series, which was organised across 28 States and three Union Territories and brought together around 20,000 auditors, academicians and students.

An Executive MBA programme for officers of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department was also launched in collaboration with IIM Mumbai, in the presence of its Director, Manoj Kumar Tiwari. The programme will provide officers with training in management, strategy and decision-making, which is expected to help them assess the performance of various programmes and schemes in a changing environment.

Former CAGs of India, members of the Audit Advisory Board, senior government officers, the senior management of the CAG, Heads of Department and officers from audit and accounts offices across the country attended the Audit Diwas function. (ANI)