A silent protest was held in Noida for Twisha Sharma, who died in Bhopal after alleged dowry harassment by her husband and family. Her brother expressed faith in the investigation, while the accused are in CBI remand.

A silent protest was held on Sunday demanding justice in the death of Twisha Sharma in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The protest comes after Sharma, a resident of Noida, died in Bhopal on May 12 after allegedly being subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family.

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Twisha Sharma was married to Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws. The case involves serious allegations under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

'We Have Full Faith Truth Will Come Out': Family

Speaking to ANI, Twisha's brother, Major Harshit Sharma, said that they have full faith that the truth will come out. "This case is no longer about Twisha. We are gathered here today to express the unity that we are feeling. So many people have come up to support us. A gathering was organised by the society, and we are here to attend that... We have full faith that the truth will come out," he told ANI.

Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma told ANI, "The protest is a message of unity. A gathering was organised, and everyone remembered Twisha. Everyone is here to pay their respects."

Legal Proceedings and CBI Investigation

Earlier on May 29, the ashes of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, the victim of the high-profile Bhopal alleged dowry death case, were immersed in the Ganga River in Rishikesh. Her father, Navnidhi Sharma, stated that his daughter had a deep attachment to Rishikesh and to the Ganga River.

The Bhopal District court has sent former judge and mother-in-law Giribala Singh and husband Samarth Singh to a five-day CBI remand till June 2. The Special Judge Shobhana Bhalave allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take both accused into custody for five days for further interrogation.

On Friday, CBI sought a five-day remand of Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, from the court and has also requested an extension of five days' remand for the accused Samarth Singh. (ANI)