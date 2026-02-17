Twin brothers from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, achieved identical scores in the JEE-Main 2026 Session 1 exam. Attributing their success to five years of consistent preparation in Kota, they were among the 12 candidates who secured a perfect 100 NTA score.

Twin brothers Mahroof and Masroor Ahmed Khan from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, have accomplished an impressive feat. They have obtained the same scores in the JEE-Main 2026 Session 1 exam. Both of them prepared in Kota, a well-known location for engineering entrance coaching, under the guidance of teachers and through consistent self-study over several years.

Odisha Twins' Identical Score in JEE-Main 2026 Exam

The brothers attributed their success to their consistent efforts, strong guidance from their teachers, and the support they received from their family. They also highlighted the importance of practicing NCERT material and working on mistakes with the help of mentors. Their commitment and hard work over five years of preparation led to their identical results.

The JEE-Main 2026 Session 1 Paper 1 (BE/BTech) results were released on February 16 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Out of over 13.5 lakh registered candidates, more than 13 lakh appeared, resulting in an attendance rate of 96.26%. The exam was conducted in a computer-based mode at 658 centres spread across 326 cities, including 15 international locations. It was offered in 13 languages, including Odia, Hindi, English, Tamil, and Bengali.

A total of 12 candidates achieved a perfect 100 NTA score (percentile), including Mahroof and Masroor. Other top scorers were from Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar, with 11 from the General Category and one from OBC-NCL. The exam was conducted on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28.

International centres included cities such as Dubai, Singapore, Washington, Munich, Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. While the results for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) have been announced, the results for Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) will be released at a later date.

This achievement by the Khan twins not only showcases their personal dedication and discipline but also reflects the rising competitiveness and high standards of the JEE-Main examination, inspiring future engineers across the country.