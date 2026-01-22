The Twenty20 party, led by Sabu M Jacob, has joined the NDA ahead of the Kerala assembly elections. Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced the alliance, stating it aims to spread the message of 'Viksit Keralam' and 'Surikshit Keralam'.

The Twenty20 party on Thursday joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the upcoming Kerala assembly elections. The announcement was made by Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar during a press conference alongside Twenty20 president Sabu M Jacob.

Chandrasekhar also announced that Sabu M Jacob's party will officially join the NDA in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when the PM visits Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. He claimed that the move was an expansion of NDA's political footprint and its political heft vis-a-vis the coming elections.

Alliance Aims for 'Viksit Keralam'

Speaking to the reporters here, the Kerala BJP president said that the aim was to spread the message of 'Viksit Keralam' (Developed Kerala), 'Vishwas Sanrakshanam' (Safeguarding Trust) and 'Surikshit Keralam' (Safe Kerala) through this alliance, which, according to him, has been put forth by the NDA in the previous 11 years of PM Modi's tenure.

He said that the aim was to bring the same level of political development in India. He said, "Look what is happening in Kerala is quite clear and obvious, the message of Viksit Keralam, the message of Vishwas Sanrakshanam, the message of Surikshit Keralam that the NDA has (been) put forth (in) the last 11 years of Prime Narendra Modi's development and transformation of India and our intention (is) to bring the same level of development and transformation. Our intention is to bring the same type of development politics to Kerala."

NDA's Expanding Support

Chandrasekhar claimed that the NDA has been receiving support, not just from the average Malayali voter, but also from many across the political spectrum, including traditional parties, MLAs, and ex-MLAs. He termed the alliance with the Twenty20 party "good fortune" and expressed happiness, claiming that the Twenty20 party is one of the few parties in Kerala that has steadfastly stood for development.

Speaking to the reporters, he said, "NDA receiving support just not from the average Malayali voter but also from many in the political spectrum amongst traditional parties MLAs and ex MLAs, and today we have the absolute good fortune, and we are extremely happy to have the one party in Kerala that has steadfastly stood for development, which is Twenty20."

He added, "Also, agreeing to join the NDA, the President of the Twenty20 party Sabu M Jacob today had a press conference with me and officially will join in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when the PM visits Trivandrum tomorrow and that will mark a significant expansion of NDA's political footprint and also NDA's political heft vis-a-vis the coming elections."

A 'Decisive Transformation' from LDF, Congress Politics

"Our mission for the coming elections is very clear, we intent to bring a decisive transformation of the political culture in Kerala from the corruption, the appeasement and the Jamaat-type politics of the LDF and the Congress. From the stealing and the looting of gold from Sabrimala by the LDF and the Congress to a political system, where development is the only matter that is discussed, " Chandrasekhar said while taking a jibe at the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress.

Mission for a Prosperous Kerala

In the end, he said the mission of the alliance is to ensure that every Malayali has an equal opportunity to become prosperous, and to give his or her children opportunities in jobs and entrepreneurship.

"And that every Malayali has an equal opportunity to become prosperous, to give his or her children opportunities, jobs and entrepreneurship. This is our mission, and I am extremely happy today, a party that shares the vision for Viksit Keralam that is Twenty20 is a part of the NDA," Chandrasekhar said.

