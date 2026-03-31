A case has been registered against TVK chief Vijay and 5,000 party workers in Chennai for violating the Model Code of Conduct. Allegations include blocking an ambulance and using 30 loudspeakers during his campaign roadshow in Perambur.

Case Registered for MCC Violation

A case has been registered against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct at Peravallur Police Station in Perambur, Chennai. Based on a complaint lodged by Monitoring Officer Kumar, the police have taken action.

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According to the complaint, TVK's candidate from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East seats, Vijay, allegedly violated election norms by using 30 loudspeakers, blocking the path of an ambulance, gathering more than 5,000 people, and causing inconvenience to the public.

Acting on the complaint given by the Monitoring Officer Kumar, the Peravallur police have initiated action. The case has been registered under five sections, including causing public nuisance, obstructing a public pathway, and knowingly participating in an unlawful assembly. Along with Vijay, the case has been filed against around 5,000 TVK party workers. This comes after Vijay held a roadshow as he filed nomination from the Perambur constituency on Monday for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

TVK Alleges Sabotage, Seeks EC Intervention

A large crowd gathered to attend the roadshow, while the TVK accused the Chennai Police of not providing police protection and ensuring traffic regulation for the smooth organisation of the election campaign. TVK urged the Election Commission to intervene and direct the Chennai Police to ensure protection and traffic regulations.

"Even after obtaining formal permission for campaigning, while the leader of the TVK is traveling from one campaign venue to another, doubts arise as to whether an unsafe environment is being created, making it impossible for the Tamil Nadu Victory Society leader's campaign vehicle to move from one place to another, due to the complete absence of police protection and traffic regulation," the party said in a post on X. "The Election Commission must immediately intervene in such one-sided actions by the Chennai City Police and issue instructions to promptly ensure protection and traffic regulation. Swift action must be taken against officials who fail to act accordingly," TVK added.

Vijay's party further alleged that state officials, in collusion with the ruling DMK, are stifling TVK's campaign. "Moreover, refusing permission to the leader of the Tamil Nadu Victory Society while granting one-sided approval only to DMK leader Stalin for open-vehicle campaigning is an act that turns democracy into a mockery. We urge the Election Commission to take immediate action against officials who, in collusion with the DMK government, are sabotaging the government's responsibilities related to the campaign activities of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader and stifling the environment for conducting proper campaigns," the party said.

Election Contest Details

Vijay is contesting elections from two seats - Preambur and Trichy East- against DMK's incumbent MLAs RD Sekar and Inigo S Irudayaraj, respectively. The Preambur constituency used to be a CPI(M) bastion till 2016. RD Sekar has held the seat since winning the bypolls in 2019.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)