TVK's KA Sengottaiyan claims the party will win 180-200 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, dismissing the need for a post-poll alliance. He also took a jibe at BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran, calling the 2026 election his last.

TVK Confident of Massive Win

Chief Coordinator of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s Executive Committee, KA Sengottaiyan, on Saturday claimed that the party will win at least 180 of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference in Gobichettipalayam, Sengottaiyan took a swipe at Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran, saying the 2026 election was the last electoral contest for him.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

When asked about a post-poll alliance with the AIADMK, the TVK leader said, "There is no situation where there is no majority. We will win 180 to 200 seats. That is the target. When I went to the mall yesterday, and when I was on the plane, many people took photos with me. All this was amazing. I saw a scene I had never seen before."

"Leader Vijay will rule Tamil Nadu tomorrow with a visionary mind. The 2026 election victory will be historical. The leader of the TVK has overcome various trials and overcome so many oppositions day and night. Time will tell on May 4," he added.

On Nainar Nagenthran

On Nainar Nagenthran, he said, "As for Nainar Nagenthran, this is the last election for him. The higher-ups will tell him whether he will have a party post after this or not."

Polling for all 234 seats across Tamil Nadu took place on April 23, where the Vijay-led TVK challenged both the ruling DMK and the Opposition NDA camp, including AIADMK and the BJP.

Contradictory Exit Poll Predictions

Exit polls have predicted that the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by the DMK, is returning to power in the state, while the TVK is set to not even cross the 10-seat mark for its poll debut, except the Axis My India exit poll predicts TVK getting more than 95 seats. People Pulse projected TVK getting two to six seats, while Matrize indicated zero to six seats.

However, the Axis My India exit poll projected that TVK would get 98-120 seats in its debut election, the DMK-led alliance 92-100 seats, and the five-party alliance led by the AIADMK 22-32 seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.