TVK leader KA Sengottaiyan praised party chief Vijay as a future leader for Tamil Nadu, expressing confidence in a regime change in the 2026 assembly elections. He highlighted Vijay's wide appeal and TVK's promise of clean governance and jobs.

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly elections, TVK leader and candidate from Gopichettipalayam constituency KA Sengottaiyan on Sunday lauded party chief Vijay, describing him as a future leader capable of governing the state.

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Following the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate introduction meeting held in Chennai today, party functionaries accorded a rousing welcome to former minister KA Sengottaiyan when he arrived in Coimbatore by flight.

Speaking to reporters, Sengottaiyan said that TVK leader Vijay had announced candidates for all 234 Assembly constituencies and said that Vijay's speech was delivered in a manner that could create a new political resurgence and left the nation amazed. He further stated that Vijay is emerging as a future leader capable of governing Tamil Nadu and is widely loved by the people.

'Clean Governance and Regime Change'

Expressing confidence, he said Vijay would bring about a regime change in the 2026 Assembly elections and assume power, asserting that no force can stop the people's mandate. Sengottaiyan noted that candidates have been fielded in all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, along with 30 constituencies in Puducherry. He claimed that only TVK can provide a clean and transparent government, highlighting key promises such as ensuring full safety for women and guaranteeing employment opportunities for youth.

Referring to the public mood, he said people increasingly desire a change in governance and are aspiring for a new administration in the state. He added that the massive public response witnessed at the event reflects growing support for Vijay and his team of candidates, who are expected to assume office with the backing of the people.

Sengottaiyan on His Candidacy

On contesting under a different symbol, Sengottaiyan pointed out that he has won elections nine times, eight times from Gobichettipalayam and once from Sathyamangalam. He said he would once again contest from Gobichettipalayam and continue to work with people's support, adding that he would respect the people's verdict.

Addresses Criticism and Political Matters

On V Ponraj's Remarks

Responding to a question regarding remarks on women by V Ponraj, he said a police complaint had been filed condemning the statement, following which Ponraj had apologised.

On Shift from AIADMK to TVK

On his shift from AIADMK to TVK, Sengottaiyan said he had been "expelled" from the party, adding that even ordinary members were removed in an unprecedented manner. He stated that after joining TVK, he had witnessed strong support for Vijay not only from the youth and educated sections but also from people abroad.

On Criticism and Political Strategy

Reacting to criticism by former minister SP Velumani that Vijay is not active in the political field, Sengottaiyan said only Velumani could make such remarks, adding that many others without positions are similarly expressing frustration. He asserted that the people's verdict would ultimately prove such criticisms wrong.

On Vijay potentially contesting from two constituencies, he said that it is common for leaders to do nothing, adding that "even former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had contested from two seats." (ANI)