Congress confirms receiving a letter from Vijay's TVK for a post-poll alliance in Tamil Nadu. The development has angered INDIA bloc ally DMK, which called Congress a 'backstabber', as TVK moves to form a government, 10 seats short of a majority.

TVK-Congress Alliance Talks Confirmed

Amid ongoing speculation about a possible post-poll alliance between Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Congress in Tamil Nadu, Congress state in-charge Girish Chodankar confirmed on Wednesday that the party has received a letter from TVK.

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Speaking to reporters, Chodankar said the letter was discussed by party leaders in New Delhi and that a detailed update would be shared at a joint press conference. He added that the briefing would include the PCC President, CLP leaders, and newly elected MLAs. "We have called a press conference jointly by our PCC President, CLP leaders, and newly elected MLAs. At that time, we will talk to you in detail and brief you on the details of how we are moving forward. Everything will be updated at 11 o'clock at the Satyamurthy Bhawan. The party called everyone today; they have given the letter to our Congress President, Mr. Khargeji. That letter was discussed yesterday in Delhi. Everything will be discussed when we go together at 11 o'clock," said Chodankar.

TVK Begins Government Formation Process

TVK, which stands at 108 in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly and is just 10 short of the 118 halfway majority mark, is more likely to ally with smaller parties like the Congress and the Left front. TVK's Chief Vijay also sought time from Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar to meet him as part of the process for government formation, TVK sources said.

Earlier, Vijay also addressed the Tamil Nadu people in a X post for the first time after the election results came in. He recalled the mockery that had greeted TVK's launch while crediting the people of Tamil Nadu for the party's outstanding result in the polls.

DMK Slams Congress, Calls it 'Backstabber'

Amidst all these developments, tensions rose within the Secular Progressive Alliance, as DMK called Congress "backstabber" amidst the rising speculations of the grand old party supporting TVK in Tamil Nadu. DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, calling the decision "myopic" and accusing them of having "backstabbed" INDIA alliance partners.

"I think this is a very short-sighted, myopic stand taken by the Congress, which they will regret. The 2029 big elections are coming, where we were very confident that we will be able to remove the BJP. But now, because of this decision by the Congress, it has made them a very unstable partner. The perception that is out in the entire country is that Congress cannot be trusted," he said.

Governor Accepts MK Stalin's Resignation

Parallely, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar accepted the resignation of the outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Council of Ministers. The Governor has requested Stalin to continue in office till the new government takes over.

A New Era in Tamil Nadu Politics

A debutant party not only breaking the DMK-AIADMK duopoly but potentially leading government formation marks a profound shift in voter sentiment. Regardless of how government formation plays out, the coming days will be decisive. Whether it is a TVK-Congress understanding, a broader coalition of smaller parties, or some combination of both, the era of TVK is here, but the shape of its government remains to be seen. (ANI)