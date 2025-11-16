Vijay's TVK held statewide protests against the SIR exercise, accusing the DMK government of failing voters. Party leader Aadhav Arjuna declared Vijay will be the CM in 2026. DMK leader TKS Elangovan dismissed the protest, calling them novices.

TVK Protests Against SIR, Eyes 2026 Polls

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday held statewide protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, accusing the ruling DMK government of failing to protect voters' rights. TVK cadres organised demonstrations across multiple districts, alleging that SIR was being misused and demanding that the State Assembly pass a resolution against it.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing party workers during the protest, TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna said the party would continue its political push in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly polls. Arjuna said, "TVK Chief Vijay is not just a candidate but will be the Chief Minister in 2026. Our leader said we must continue to move forward like a river despite hurdles... DMK is not passing a resolution against SIR in the State Assembly."

DMK Hits Back, Calls TVK 'Political Novices'

Meanwhile, responding to the protest, senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan said the TVK had refused to participate earlier when the government convened an all-party meeting to discuss SIR-related concerns. "When we called for an all-party meeting, they did not. Now they have understood that this has something to do with the elections, so they are conducting it separately." Elangovan told ANI. Taking a dig at the Vijay-led TVK, he added, "The TVK does not know what politics is. They are only fans of an actor... They will do what their leader says."

Vijay Calls Right to Vote 'Our Very Life'

On Saturday, TVK chief Vijay released a detailed video, expressing grave concern over the SIR process, warning that confusion and mismanagement could deprive citizens of their fundamental right to vote. The actor-politician cautioned that the ongoing verification drive has left many unsure of whether their names will remain on the electoral rolls.

Calling the right to vote "our very life," he said the process must be implemented with clarity and fairness. "The right to vote is a fundamental right given to all of us by the Constitution of India. A person being alive is proven by the fact that he holds the right to vote. It is not just our right it is our very life," Vijay said.

Opposition Alleges Voter Suppression

The opposition in Tamil Nadu has been strongly opposing the SIR process, alleging that it is aimed at removing voters from underprivileged communities from the rolls ahead of major elections. (ANI)