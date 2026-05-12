CM C Joseph Vijay ordered the closure of over 700 TASMAC liquor shops near schools and temples. TVK leaders and MNM's Kamal Haasan lauded the move, stating it was well-received by the public and a major step for women's welfare.

TVK Leaders Welcome Decision

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA P Rhevanth Charan on Tuesday welcomed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's decision to close more than 700 TASMAC liquor shops located near schools, colleges, religious places and bus stands across Tamil Nadu.

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Speaking with ANI, P. Rhevanth Charan said that the public has received the decision very well. "Liquor shops near temples, educational institutions, and hospitals ought to be closed. This decision has been received very well by the public," he said.

Tamil Nadu Minister and TVK leader Selvi S Keerthana also welcomed the decision and said women across the state were celebrating the announcement. "This is what the women had expected. On the second day itself, we implemented it. The women are celebrating this announcement," Keerthana said.

Separately, TVK MLA Vijay Saravanan termed the move a major step taken to keep women's welfare in mind. "Today's Assembly session went very well and healthy. The order to close more than 700 TASMAC shops near schools and colleges is a great act by our Chief Minister Vijay, thinking about women's welfare. Surely, the Chief Minister will stand with the people and fulfil all the needs of the state," Saravanan said.

Kamal Haasan Praises Government's Action

Meanwhile, Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) president and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan said Tamil families had long expected liquor shops near sensitive public places to be removed and praised the Tamil Nadu government for acting immediately after assuming office. "Even as the expectation of Tamil families was that liquor retail shops near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands should be removed, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay, has taken this action immediately upon assuming office," Haasan said.

"Liquor sales should never be a function of the government; the government must take responsibility for regulating the flow of alcohol. The Tamil Nadu government must move towards this position. Today, it has begun by closing 717 liquor shops. This number must be increased. This action must be continued," he added.

Details of the Government Order

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets located within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stations in the state within two weeks, citing public welfare.

After assuming the office of CM, Vijay ordered a survey of TASMAC liquor shops to identify the ones operating near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands. (ANI)