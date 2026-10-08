The TVK Women's Wing filed police complaints against DMK chief M.K. Stalin for alleged derogatory remarks about TVK's Dharapuram candidate, P. Sathyabama. TVK chief Vijay slammed Stalin, calling his speech uncivilised and a mockery.

TVK Files Police Complaints Against Stalin

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Women's Wing has lodged complaints against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin at five police stations in Tiruchirappalli city, police said.

According to Trichy Police, the complaints have been filed at police stations including Srirangam, Thillai Nagar and Government Hospital. The complaints allege that during the campaign for the Dharapuram by-election, Stalin made derogatory and insulting remarks against TVK candidate P Sathyabama. Following the complaints, Community Service Registers (CSRs) have been issued by the respective police stations, police said.

TVK Chief Vijay Slams Stalin's 'Uncivilised' Remarks

TVK Chief Vijay launched a sharp attack on DMK President M.K. Stalin over his alleged remarks against TVK's Dharapuram by-election candidate Sathya Bama.

In a post on X, Vijay alleged that under the guise of a campaign public meeting for the Dharapuram constituency by-election, Stalin had mocked Sathya Bama in an uncivilised manner and taken perverse pleasure in it.

"Under the guise of a campaign public meeting for the Dharapuram constituency by-election, Mr. M.K. Stalin, the leader of the evil force that is the DMK, has conducted a defamatory and utterly uncivilized gathering. Regarding our Dharapuram constituency candidate, Sister Mrs. Sathiyabama, he has resorted to caricature mockery and spoken in the most indecent manner, deriving perverse pleasure from it," Vijay said.

The TVK chief further said that Stalin's speech exposed the party's mindset towards women. "He has proudly proclaimed and gleefully admitted that it is none other than he, Mr Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin himself, who has cultivated and created the river of obscenity, the river of savagery, and the river of crookedness on behalf of the DMK. He has given a confessional statement to that effect. The DMK members are opposed to democracy. The people of Tamil Nadu have, for all time, deeply felt and recognised that obscenity, savagery, and crookedness are ingrained in the DMK's very roots and in its brain," Vijay said.

Hitting out at the DMK, the TVK chief alleged that obscenity and savagery were ingrained in the party and that its leaders had a history of speaking disparagingly about women even with women present on the dais. "These evil forces, who are experts at speaking obscenely about women—and that too, with women seated right beside them, without even noticing their disgust—will receive a fitting retort from the people of Tamil Nadu and the people of the Dharapuram constituency. As the son, brother, and younger sibling of Tamil Nadu's women, I convey my strongest condemnation to this evil force, the DMK, which continues to speak obscenely about women," he added.

Minister Demands Apology from Stalin

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna said every woman is condemning Stalin's remarks and demanded an apology. While addressing the media, Arjuna said, "Every woman is condemning MK Stalin's remarks; he should immediately apologise to our candidate. We have complained to the State Election Commission."

Dharapuram Bypoll Details

In Tamil Nadu, bypolls are being held in the Madurantakam (SC) constituency in Chengalpattu district and Dharapuram (SC) in Tiruppur district. The two seats fell vacant following the resignations of Maragatham Kumaravel and P. Sathyabama.

In Dharapuram, TVK's P Sathyabama is pitted against DMK's Suganya, AIADMK's Banumathi, CPI's Lakshmanan and NTK's Karthika. (ANI)