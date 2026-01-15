Actor-politician Vijay extended Pongal greetings, wishing for peace and prosperity. His party, TVK, celebrated 'Samathuva Pongal' in Salem with a message of social equality, hinting at a major public outreach programme in the district soon.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Thursday extended greetings on the occasion of Pongal. In a post on X, actor-turned-politician Vijay expressed hope for lives to be "filled with love, peace, well-being and prosperity." "On this Thai Pongal festival, the Tamil harvest celebration, may the lives of Tamil kin across the world be filled with love and peace, and may their well-being and prosperity abound," he wrote. He also extended warm wishes for the Tamil New Year. "Heartfelt Pongal and Tamil New Year greetings to one and all!" he added.

TVK's 'Samathuva Pongal' Celebration in Salem

Meanwhile, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) celebrated Samathuva Pongal in Thailanur, Salem district, with a strong message of social equality and unity, as the party indicated that its chief and actor Vijay's next major public outreach programme is likely to be held in the district after Pongal.

The celebrations were organised by the TVK Salem Central District unit, where women prepared Pongal in more than 50 pots, symbolising harmony beyond caste, religion, and language. Party leaders and cadres, along with local residents, participated in the event, underscoring TVK's emphasis on inclusive social values.

Speaking on the occasion, Salem Central District Secretary Thamizhian Parthiban said that TVK's Pongal celebrations were not ritualistic but rooted in the idea of samathuvam (equality). "People from all religions and communities have come together here. This is true Samathuva Pongal," he said, interacting with the public during the event.

Confidence in Electoral Prospects

On the party's political preparations, Parthiban clarified that the authority to announce election candidates rests solely with party chief Vijay and the General Secretary, adding that only names declared by them would be considered official.

"Whether Thalapathy asks me to work in the organisation or nominates me as a candidate, I am ready to take up any responsibility," he said.

Expressing confidence in TVK's electoral prospects, Parthiban claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu would vote for Vijay's leadership and that candidates fielded by him would emerge victorious. He asserted that the party was confident of winning all 11 Assembly constituencies in the Salem district. (ANI)