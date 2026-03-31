TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna campaigned in Chennai, confident of victory. A case was filed against party chief Vijay for poll code violations. The party also accused Chennai police of not providing protection during Vijay's roadshow.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna on Tuesday held a door-to-door campaign in Chennai, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Arjuna is contesting elections from the Villivakkam constituency. Hailing the "great response" received from the public during his campaign, Arjuna expressed confidence in winning the election. "There is a great response. People are showing love, affection and hope. Every house, every street, there is a huge response. I am very confident in this constituency," Arjuna told ANI.

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Case Filed Against TVK Chief Vijay

Earlier in the day, a case was registered against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct at Peravallur Police Station in Perambur, Chennai. Based on a complaint lodged by Monitoring Officer Kumar, the police have taken action.

According to the complaint, TVK's candidate from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East seats, Vijay, allegedly violated election norms by using 30 loudspeakers, blocking the path of an ambulance, gathering more than 5,000 people, and causing inconvenience to the public.

Party Alleges Lack of Police Protection

On Monday, Vijay filed nominations from the Perambur constituency for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The TVK chief also held a massive roadshow with a sea of supporters surrounding his vehicles in Perambur. Vijay is contesting from two seats - Preambur and Trichy East- against DMK's incumbent MLAs RD Sekar and Inigo S Irudayaraj, respectively. The Preambur constituency used to be a CPI (M) bastion till 2016. RD Sekar has held the seat since winning the bypolls in 2019.

Meanwhile, as a large crowd gathered to attend the roadshow, TVK accused the Chennai Police of not providing police protection and ensuring traffic regulation for the smooth organisation of the election campaign. TVK urged the Election Commission to intervene and direct the Chennai Police to ensure protection and traffic regulations.

"Even after obtaining formal permission for campaigning, while the leader of the TVK is traveling from one campaign venue to another, doubts arise as to whether an unsafe environment is being created, making it impossible for the Tamil Nadu Victory Society leader's campaign vehicle to move from one place to another, due to the complete absence of police protection and traffic regulation," the party said in a post on X.

"The Election Commission must immediately intervene in such one-sided actions by the Chennai City Police and issue instructions to promptly ensure protection and traffic regulation. Swift action must be taken against officials who fail to act accordingly," TVK added.

Tamil Nadu Election Schedule

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting is scheduled for May 4. Vijay, who is making an electoral debut with his party, will look to turn the polls into a three-way contest among the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the NDA. (ANI)