An 18-year-old allegedly stabbed to death another man in Delhi and then took to Instagram, boasting to his followers about his crime.

An 18-year-old allegedly stabbed to death another man in Delhi and then took to Instagram, boasting to his followers about his crime. Karan Kumar (18), who calls himself a "photographer and visual storyteller" on Instagram under the handle 'villain_dad_ok_109', took to the platform on Saturday to inform his 1,500 followers that he had killed someone ("tumhare bhai ne murder maar diya hai").

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"Dekho bhai, raat ke baj rahe hai 11.22 pm. Tumhare bhai ne ek murder maar diya hain. Tumhara bhai kuch dino ke liye andar jaa raha hain... Saare bhai pyaar dena (Your brother has committed a murder. Your brother is going behind bars for a few days... Keep sending your love)," he said in a video addressed to his followers.

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Officials said Kumar and two other people, including a juvenile, stabbed 20-year-old Nitesh following an argument in the Shalimar Bagh police station area in North West Delhi. Nitesh was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

"During investigation, it was revealed that following a quarrel, accused Karan @ Tarun (18 yrs), along with associates Monty (22 yrs) and 01 CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) attacked the victim, with Karan stabbing him multiple times," the Delhi police said in a statement.

"Acting swiftly on local inputs and technical surveillance, police teams apprehended all three accused within four hours. The accused have confessed to their involvement," it added.