PM Modi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, leaders pay last respects to ‘Melody Queen’ Lata Mangeshkar

Paying his last respects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered floral tribute to music legend Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actor Shah Rukh Khan, among other celebrities and political leaders, arrived at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park for singer Lata Mangeshkar’s state funeral.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state minister Aaditya Thackeray paid last respects to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

The funeral is being held at Shivaji Park keeping in mind security concerns.

Earlier, around 1,000 people gathered outside Mangeshkar’s residence Prabhu Kunj, and a salutation was given as the funeral procession left her home for Shivaji Park.

The Centre has announced 2-day national mourning after her demise on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The Union Home Ministry stated that the national flags across govt offices will be at half-mast for two days. It has also been decided that the state funeral will be accorded to the departed soul.

The Maharashtra government declared a public holiday in the state on Monday (February 7) to mourn the demise of legendary singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar (92), the voice of generations in India and one of the biggest music icons of the country, died due to multiple organ failures on Sunday at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after battling with Covid and pneumonia for several weeks.