Delhi Police say the Tughlakabad fire that killed three people was a deliberate act of arson over a personal grudge. Four people, including a 17-year-old girl, have been arrested in connection with the conspiracy to set the building on fire.

A massive fire that broke out in a five-storey residential building in southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad area earlier this week, killing three people and injuring eight others, was a deliberate act of arson carried out as part of a personal vendetta, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

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The fire erupted in the TKD Extension area of Tughlakabad on June 12 and was initially believed to have been caused by negligence. However, police later found evidence suggesting the fire had been intentionally set.

Investigation Reveals Arson Conspiracy

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after reviewing CCTV footage that showed a woman entering the building shortly before the fire broke out.

During the investigation, police arrested a 17-year-old girl from Navjeevan Camp in Govind Puri. According to police, the teenager confessed that she had been instigated by Sarita, 27, a resident of Girinagar in Govind Puri. "Sarita allegedly gave her petrol and a matchbox to set fire to a scooty belonging to Deepak, a fifth-floor resident, over a monetary dispute," Delhi Police said.

Further investigation revealed that Sarita was acting on the directions of Niranjan, 33, and his brother Rajkumar, 27, both residents of Navjeevan Camp. The three allegedly conspired to orchestrate the arson to settle a personal grudge, police added. Police have added serious charges including criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, mischief by fire, and lurking house trespass. All four accused, including the minor girl, have been apprehended, police said. Further investigation is underway.

Initial Report and Rescue Operation

Earlier on Friday, regarding the incident, the Delhi Police informed, "PCR Call was received on the night of 11th and 12th June, at PS Govindpuri at 2.24 am with regards to an incident of fire in a five-story residential building in Tughlakabad Extension, Govindpuri, Delhi. In a coordinated rescue operation, a total of 8 residents trapped by heavy smoke were evacuated and rushed to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre. Three casualties have been confirmed, including a 22-year-old male and two females, while two others remain critical. "

Furthermore, ADO Yashwant Meena reported that, "Fire was in three scooties, two bikes and one bicycle at the ground floor parking area of the house and fire and smoke travelled to all ground + 05 floors. Ground, 1st and 2nd floors are completely burned, and the rest of the floors are partially burned. DFS also climbed to the terrace and, after cutting the terrace gate lock, entered the building, and two girls were rescued and rushed to the hospital by CATS and PCR. A total of eight persons were rescued."

Residents Recount Harrowing Ordeal

Amidst the chaos, residents recounted the harrowing midnight ordeal, describing their frantic, collaborative efforts to rescue trapped occupants by using sarees as makeshift ropes and cutting through safety grilles. (ANI)