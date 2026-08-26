AMMK General Secretary TTV Dinakaran met the Tamil Nadu Governor, submitting a memorandum to stop alleged 'horse-trading' of MLAs by the ruling party. He, along with AIADMK, accused the government of purchasing legislators to stay in power.

Dinakaran Seeks Governor's Intervention Against 'Horse-Trading'

Amma Makkal Munetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dinakaran on Wednesday met with the Tamil Nadu Governor at the Raj Bhavan in Guindy, Chennai, to submit a memorandum seeking intervention against alleged "horse-trading" and the "purchasing" of MLAs by the ruling party in the state.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dinakaran expressed grave concern over the current political climate, asserting that such practices undermine the people's mandate. "I gave a memorandum to take necessary steps to stop the horse trading in Tamil Nadu... So I have come and gave a memorandum to the Governor, and he assured that he will take necessary steps," Dinakaran said.

The AMMK leader claimed that the ruling party is actively attempting to lure legislators, pointing to recent public statements made by a state minister. "The reason for that should be examined. This is continuing, and to save democracy in Tamil Nadu, action must be taken. To stop such party-jumping by giving money and dragging should be stopped," he added.

Dinakaran further slammed the trend of legislators switching sides, stating it was a betrayal of the voters who elected them. "MLAs who act against the assembly constituency voters by resigning and acting against their own party are not accepted. Even after 100 days, it's continuing. I've met the Governor and explained to him that MLAs are being purchased by the ruling party, which is against the people's verdict," he stated.

AIADMK Alleges 'Scientific Horse-Trading'

AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan also alleged that the current government is resorting to "scientific horse-trading" to stay in power. The statement comes shortly after Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran submitted a formal memorandum to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, seeking a probe into alleged political poaching.

Speaking to ANI, Kovai Sathyan claimed that the TVK-led government is fully aware of its numerical instability in the Assembly and is attempting to buy out opposition legislators. "The case presented by AIADMK and AMMK has all the merits to be convicted under the law. The TVK government knew that it would not be able to complete the term because it did not have the numbers. So they started horse-trading in a scientific way," Sathyan said.

The AIADMK leader further alleged that the ruling party is targeting AIADMK MLAs through coercion and lucrative offers. "They coerced and struck a deal with our AIADMK MLAs, made them resign, and promised them a bigger fortune in TVK. This is a serious allegation, and it needs serious consideration and a probe. TVK is sure that they will not be able to run this government to its complete term because they are at the mercy of Congress and four other parties," he added.

Row Erupts Over Bribery Allegations

A "horse-trading" row began in Tamil Nadu on June 1 after TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja claimed that he was offered Rs 35 crore and threatened to influence his vote in a legislative resolution, following which police registered a case and arrested three persons, officials said. (ANI)