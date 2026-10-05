Punjab Congress Chief Pargat Singh slammed the AAP govt, alleging systemic corruption and calling it a 'sham'. He warned officials of a 'sinking boat' after the HC ordered a CBI probe into ED letters concerning an OSD to CM Bhagwant Mann.

'Their Boat Is About to Sink': Congress Leader Warns AAP

Punjab Congress Chief Pargat Singh on Monday alleged systemic corruption in the state administration and warned officials against aligning with the government, following the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directive to transfer the case involving letters written by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to ANI, Singh took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), terming it and the party members a "sham," adding that even the office of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been under scrutiny. "This party was created by the BJP as their own B-team, but the idea was to make the laws so strict that no matter who the minister or senior official was, anyone involved in corruption would automatically end up in jail. Today, that is the situation. The entire episode involving Arvind Kejriwal and his associates is a sham. Even the Chief Minister's Office has been linked to allegations of corruption, which had also been raised earlier by the Enforcement Directorate," he said.

He alarmed the AAP MLAs and concerned officers, including the Punjab DGP, Chief Secretary and other Ministers, that "their boat is about to sink." He asserted that under any circumstances the officials in power must leave the people of the State to suffer the consequences. "I am warning the MLAs and all the officers that this boat is going to sink. These people from Delhi will loot everything. I am warning the DGP, the Chief Secretary and all their MLAs and ministers. They may try to distance themselves when the government comes under pressure, but they must not leave the people of Punjab to deal with the consequences," he said.

'Failed and Useless Government': Raj Kumar Verka

Punjab Congress Working President Raj Kumar Verka chimed in. He slammed the state government over deteriorating law and order, police high-handedness, and widespread financial malpractices. He accused the State administration of giving a "third-degree treatment" to the people when they raise questions. He alleged that the people are also subjected to police action. "The massive loot of Punjab's treasury is about to be exposed. Whether it is the law-and-order situation, with bullets being fired, or the drug issue, people are raising serious questions. People have every right to question the Punjab government. But when people question the government, they are allegedly subjected to third-degree treatment. The police beat them and then make their situation even worse. This is a failed and useless government. This government needs to go," he said.

High Court Orders CBI Probe

Earlier today, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered that the investigation into the matter concerning letters written by the ED to the DGP be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Court delivered this verdict in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Nikhil Saraf.

Notably, the ED had written three letters to the Punjab DGP seeking the registration of an FIR against Rajbir Singh Ghumman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and certain other individuals, alleging their involvement in corruption. The PIL was filed in the High Court after the Punjab Police failed to register a case. (ANI)