AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran has rejoined the NDA in Tamil Nadu, a move welcomed by Union Minister Amit Shah who called it a 'stronger alliance'. Dhinakaran met Piyush Goyal, stating the goal is to bring back Jayalalithaa's 'Amma' government.

Union Minister Amit Shah welcomed Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran back into the NDA in Tamil Nadu, claiming a 'stronger alliance' in the state. About four months after Dhinakaran quit the NDA, the AMMK leader rejoined the alliance earlier today and met Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is also the BJP's Tamil Nadu election in-charge.

Shah Slams 'Corrupt, Dynastic' DMK Rule

In an X post, Amit Shah slammed the DMK, alleging a "corrupt and dynastic" government in Tamil Nadu. "Stronger NDA for a prosperous Tamil Nadu. I welcome Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK), led by TTV Dhinakaran Ji, on becoming part of the NDA. People of Tamil Nadu are fed up with the corrupt and dynastic rule of the DMK and ready to bless the PM Narendra Modi Ji-led NDA to take Tamil Nadu to newer heights of development and prosperity," the X post read.

'Forgotten All Betrayal': TTV Dhinakaran

Earlier today, speaking at a press conference in Chennai, the AMMK leader said his party was happy to rejoin the alliance, asserting that its primary aim is to bring back the government of 'Amma', former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. "For AMMK and Tamil Nadu's welfare, we have forgotten about all betrayal," Dhinakaran said, adding that past differences had been set aside in the larger interest of the state.

Alliance to Defeat DMK, Says Piyush Goyal

Goyal welcomed him back into the NDA, stating that the alliance would work collectively to defeat the DMK government in the upcoming Assembly elections. Addressing the press conference in Chennai, Goyal said, "I am honoured and delighted that my good friend and senior leader TTV Dhinakaran has decided to come back to the NDA family."

"In the NDA, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, Anbumani Ramadoss, and other colleagues are all committed to removing this corrupt and incompetent DMK government, which is attacking the people of TN and Tamil pride. We will all work together and defeat the anti-Bharat DMK alliance. NDA alliance will provide good leadership, good governance and social justice for sisters and fathers of Tamil Nadu and good opportunities for the youth of Tamil Nadu. We will ensure that the Tamil language and culture go all over the world," he said.

Congress Calls Move a 'Surrender'

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore called TTV Dhinakaran's move a "surrender," alleging "intimidation" by the alliance.

Triangular Contest Looms

The BJP-AIADMK-led alliance is looking forward to winning the upcoming elections against the DMK-Congress alliance, while debutant Vijay, who launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has turned it into a triangular contest. (ANI)