AMMK's TTV Dhinakaran criticised the new TVK government over rising crime in Tamil Nadu, citing recent murders. He urged the government to prioritise law and order, cautioning it not to fail like the previous DMK administration.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Monday raised concerns over the increasing incidents of crime in Tamil Nadu and urged the TVK government to prioritise law and order, cautioning it not to "fail like the DMK". In a detailed post on X, the AMMK general secretary said that the perpetual incidents of murder in the state have instilled panic among the public, raising questions over the law and order situation in the state.

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Dhinakaran Cites Recent Murders

Dhinakaran cited recent incidents of murders across the state, especially against the youth, stating that the incidents took place within just days of the new government assuming power. "Law and order in Tamil Nadu is being questioned due to the daily murders taking place - like the DMK, the TVK should also not fail in protecting the lives and properties of the general public," he wrote. "In Padappai near Kanchipuram district, college students engaged in part-time work singing Ghana songs were hacked to death, near Thoothukudi, a youth was murdered following a dispute over drinking alcohol, at Kovilpatti bus stand, one youth was murdered, near Salem, a student was beaten to death by fellow students in an inebriated state -- these murders, rivaling in number the days since the new government took charge, have instilled fear in the hearts of the public," he added.

Past Failures and Future Doubts

Furthermore, Dhinakaran alleged that the law and order deteriorated under the previous DMK government, questioning whether TVK can bring a change to enforce order in the state. He urged the government to take cognisance of the matter, take action against the perpetrators and protect the lives and property of the public. "In the DMK's past five-year rule, the police force's hands being tied was seen as a major reason for the breakdown in law and order; now, with the TVK coming to power, doubts are beginning to arise among everyone whether the same situation persists. Therefore, I urge the TVK government and its Chief Minister to realise and act on the fact that their primary duty in administration is not only to identify and take appropriate action against the perpetrators of the daily murders in Tamil Nadu but also to protect the lives and property of the public and uphold law and order. @CMOTamilnadu," he wrote. https://x.com/TTVDhinakaran/status/2056246374530998376

Government Forms Special Task Force for Women's Safety

Earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu government ordered the formation of the "Singappen Special Task Force" to strengthen women's safety and preventive protection measures in the state. According to the government order, the special unit will function under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister.

In the first phase, several posts, including one Inspector General of Police, one Superintendent of Police, two Deputy Superintendents of Police, four Inspectors, eight Sub-Inspectors, and 20 personnel from other ranks, have been sanctioned. (ANI)