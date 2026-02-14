AMMK's TTV Dhinakaran slammed the DMK's Rs 5,000 scheme as vote-buying, citing failed promises and rising crime. DMK leaders defended the move, while TVK chief Vijay also accused the ruling party of attempting to lure voters before the polls.

Dhinakaran Accuses DMK of Vote-Buying and Negligence

AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday criticised the DMK government, alleging they prioritise vote-buying over fulfilling election promises. Speaking to reporters, he claimed the DMK's Rs 5,000 scheme won't sway voters, citing deteriorating law and order, drug culture, and unfulfilled promises on employment and safety.

Dhinakaran claimed that there is a severe decline in the state's safety, specifically alleging the availability of narcotics near schools. "They claimed they would provide employment opportunities for youth, but in this regime, law and order have deteriorated to the extent that drugs like ganja are available even near schools, promoting a drug culture," he alleged.

Continuing his attack on the ruling party, he claimed, "Under this government, no one feels safe. From young children to elderly people, many are becoming victims of sexual violence."

The AMMK leader further accused the DMK of failing to fulfil its election promises, claiming that the government's sudden decision to credit ₹5,000 to women beneficiaries is a clear sign of their fear. "The DMK believes that giving Rs 5,000 to women will bring them votes, but even if they give Rs 50,000, it is certain that people will not support the DMK. Their statement itself shows that they are afraid because the followers of Jayalalithaa have united under one front," said Dhinakaran, adding that even if they were to give 1 lakh per month, they would not get votes. "The DMK government has not fulfilled their election promises. The DMK thinks it can secure votes by distributing money for votes, but that will not be possible. Their statement itself shows that they are afraid because the followers of Jayalalithaa have united under one front. Not just Rs 5,000, even if they give Rs 1 lakh per month, no one will vote for them," he said.

Alleges Diversion of Welfare Funds

He further alleged that funds transferred to women were diverted from other welfare schemes. "The funds allocated for welfare schemes for Adi Dravidars and tribal communities have been hastily diverted and given to women."

DMK Defends Women's Assistance Scheme

Defending the announcement, DMK leaders have maintained that the move was aimed at ensuring uninterrupted assistance to women beneficiaries.

In his post, Stalin said the advance credit was made to prevent any disruption ahead of elections. "For the women of Tamil Nadu, this Women's Rights Grant is the promise given by Stalin. No matter who tries to create obstacles, I will not step back from it," he wrote.

He also promised that under "Dravidian Model 2.0," the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance would be doubled to Rs 2,000 if the DMK returns to power. DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi welcomed the move, describing it as a significant support measure for women. She said the government had once again demonstrated its commitment to women's welfare.

TVK Chief Vijay Enters Fray, Questions Timing

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay also entered the debate yesterday, accusing the DMK of attempting to "lure" voters. "We don't have experience, yes. We don't have experience in looting," Vijay said at a rally in Salem, alleging that those questioning his political experience had "scamming experience."

He questioned the timing of the disbursal, noting that the assistance, usually credited on the 15th of each month, was deposited on the 13th this time. "How was it suddenly announced that the new summer special package is Rs 2,000? Is summer coming only this year?" he asked.

Vijay claimed that rising support for TVK among women had created fear within the DMK. Referring to his party's whistle symbol, he said that the "wave of applause" from women was the real reason behind the government's decision.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026. In 2021, the DMK secured 133 seats, leading the Secular Progressive Alliance to victory, while the AIADMK won 66 seats. (ANI)