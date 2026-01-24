AMMK's TTV Dhinakaran voiced confidence for the 2026 TN polls after a massive NDA rally in Chengalpattu attended by PM Modi. He likened the 5 lakh-strong crowd to a regional conference and predicted an NDA government.

Dhinakaran likens NDA rally to 'regional conference', eyes 2026 win

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) Party General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran expressed confidence for the Tamil Nadu Legislative election 2026 after a large turnout from the people in the NDA rally, which was attended by the Prime Minister, comparing it to a regional conference. Expressing his delight over the PM Narendra Modi's participation, he said, "I am very happy that the Prime Minister has come and attended our meeting." Speaking to ANI, Dhinakaran hailed the number of people who had come for the rally, saying, "More than 5 lakh people have come. It has become a regional conference. Surely we are going to form the government."

This comes after Dhinakaran rejoined the NDA on Wednesday, having left four months earlier. He was welcomed by senior party leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Piyush Goyal.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "mega rally" in Madurantakam on Friday, saying that the public meeting garnered a massive crowd. The Union Minister told ANI, "Look at the crowd, it is unbelievable. It is a historic rally. The parties (NDA allies) are all in full strength; this is Tamil Nadu's biggest mega rally."

NDA leaders from the BJP, AIADMK and AMMK were present at a show of strength at the Chengalpattu rally.

PM Modi attacks DMK, calls it 'CMC government'

During his address at a public meeting in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hit out at the ruling DMK-led alliance in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, saying the countdown for its exit has begun and that a BJP-NDA government will be formed in the state.

PM Modi slammed the DMK, saying the party has betrayed the people's trust and alleged that it is involved in corruption. He said people are calling the "DMK government the CMC (corruption, mafia, crime) government".

He said, "You gave DMK a full majority twice, but they broke the trust of the people of Tamil Nadu. DMK made heaps of promises but delivered zero work. People are now calling the DMK government the CMC government. CMC government means a government that promotes 'Corruption, Mafia, and Crime.' The people of Tamil Nadu have now made up their minds to uproot both DMK and CMC. Here, a BJP-NDA double-engine government is certain to come to power."

The Prime Minister said the "massive crowd" present here is sending a strong message in Tamil Nadu and the nation. "The message that Tamil Nadu is now ready for a change. The state wants liberation from the misrule of DMK and wants the BJP-NDA government," he said.

Election battle heats up in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu will face polls in the first half of this year, with the opposition NDA looking to defeat the DMK-led alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is also seeking to throw out the DMK government.