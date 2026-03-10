The CPM has finalised 27 candidates for the TTAADC polls, said LoP Jitendra Chaudhury, who accused the ruling NDA of misusing the tribal council. The NDA, with Tipra Motha and BJP, currently leads the 28-seat council. Bye-polls are also due.

CPM Announces Candidates for TTAADC Polls

Leader of Opposition in the Tripura Assembly and CPM leader Jitendra Chaudhury said it has finalised 27 candidates for the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). The 28-seat council is currently led by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with the Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma-led Tipra Motha party leading in the council with 16 seats.

While the party crosses the majority mark in the council, it is supported by the BJP having 9 members. Apart from the TTAADC, the bye-polls for the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency is also set to happen, which fell vacant following the demise of Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen.

"Our agenda is to finalise the candidates for the forthcoming general election of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and by-election for the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency. We have finalised 27 candidates out of 28 in the TTAADC. One is left that is allotted to the forward block," LoP in Tripura Assembly and CPM leader Jitendra Chaudhury told ANI.

Chaudhury Accuses NDA of Misusing Council

Launching a scathing attack on the NDA, the CPM leader said that the current ruling dispensation has "misutilized and exploited the TTAADC only for personal and vested interest by destroying all sorts of welfare measures and constitutional mandate that the TTAADC was upholding in previous years."

"The TTAADC is not merely a one constitutional body. It is meant to protect the tribal rights, land, language, culture, heritage, and land records," he said, adding that this election is a crucial one.

The CPM, however, holds zero seats in the council. In 2021, the party won only 12.6 per cent of the vote share.

BJP Strategises for Upcoming Elections

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday chaired a meeting with BJP Janajati leaders and held a detailed discussion regarding the party's preparations at the Pradesh BJP Office. CM Saha said that everyone is aware that the TTAADC elections are approaching, and keeping this in mind, the Pradesh BJP has already started working on its strategy. (ANI)