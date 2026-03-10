Two IndiGo flights were diverted from Indore to Bhopal due to loose bitumen on the runway, which was repaired in 20 mins. In a separate incident, a major fire broke out in the dry grass in the airport's non-operational area.

Indore-bound IndiGo flights diverted due to runway issue

Two IndiGo flights bound for Indore from Delhi and Raipur were diverted to Bhopal on Tuesday after authorities noticed loose bitumen on the runway during a routine inspection amid ongoing recarpeting work. The Indore Airport PRO confirmed that the issue was resolved within minutes to avoid a longer backup, and the Civil Engineering team immediately attended the site, and the required repair and cleaning work was completed within 20 minutes to ensure the surface was safe for landing.

According to the Indore Airport PRO, "During routine inspection, while runway recarpeting work is in progress, some loose bitumen was observed on a section of the runway surface. The Civil Engineering team immediately attended the site, and the required repair and cleaning work was completed within 20 minuteS. After ensuring that the runway surface was safe and fit for operations, the runway was handed over to ATC for the resumption of flight operations. Due to the temporary disruption, two *IndiGo* flights, *6E6605 (DEL-IDR)* and *6E6219 (RPR-IDR), were diverted to **Bhopal*. Normal flight operations have since resumed."

Fire breaks out in Indore Airport's non-operational area

Meanwhile, on late Wednesday fire broke out in the dry grass in the non-operational area of Indore Airport in Madhya Pradesh. No casualties were reported, and flight operations continued uninterrupted, an official said.

According to Fire Sub Inspector Roopchand Pandit, efforts to douse the flames have been initiated, and no casualties have been reported from the incident so far. "We received information that a fire broke out in the grassy premises inside Indore airport. Efforts to douse the fire are underway, and no casualties have been reported..." said Pandit.

The fire had spread through the adjacent campus and the nearby jungle area. Meanwhile, several local labourers reported that the fire had spread across an area of approximately 10 to 12 kilometres. The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

"After confirming the incident... fire engines were sent. Till then, the fire spread through 5-6 km; now it has spread across 10-12 km..." said a labourer. "Even we don't know how this happened, we have been worried for a very long time, and we called everyone... We don't know how far this fire has spread yet. The fire brigade has also arrived, and everyone is trying to extinguish the fire..." said another labourer. (ANI)