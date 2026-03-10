The Indian Air Force deployed a Mi-17 V5 helicopter to battle a major forest fire in the Mebo and Sigar areas of Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. Over multiple sorties, the IAF released 66,000 litres of water to contain the blaze and protect homes.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday deployed a Mi-17 V5 helicopter to battle a major forest fire in the Mebo and Sigar areas of Pasighat, releasing 66,000 litres of water to contain the flames. In an X post, the IAF shared the images and videos of the widespread blaze in the areas and the efforts to douse the flames with the Mi-17 V5 helicopter. "#IAF demonstrated rapid response & operational precision in Arunachal Pradesh, deploying a Mi-17 V5 helicopter to battle a major forest fire in the Mebo & Sigar areas of Pasighat. Over multiple sorties, the IAF released 66,000 litres of water to contain the blaze and protect nearby habitations," the post read. #IAF demonstrated rapid response & operational precision in Arunachal Pradesh, deploying a Mi-17 V5 helicopter to battle a major forest fire in the Mebo & Sigar areas of Pasighat. Over multiple sorties, the IAF released 66,000 litres of water to contain the blaze and protect… pic.twitter.com/ZeG57nz3qG — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 10, 2026

Previous Firefighting Operations

Earlier on February 18, the Indian Air Force (IAF) battled raging wildfires on two separate fronts in the Northeast, deploying heavy-lift helicopters in treacherous terrain and extreme flying conditions. At Walong in Arunachal Pradesh, IAF helicopters also successfully extinguished a major blaze after dropping an impressive 139,800 litres of water over the affected area.

IAF-Army Joint Exercise

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Army conducted a joint exercise on March 8, 2026, showcasing their operational capabilities with combat free-fall and static line para-drops over Tehri Lake in Uttarakhand. The exercise demonstrated seamless inter-service synergy, highlighting the forces' ability to work together effectively. "On 08 Mar 26, #IAF aircraft carried out Combat Free-Fall and Static Line para-drops over Tehri Lake, in a joint exercise with the Indian Army. The ex showcased seamless inter-service synergy and operational capability," said IAF. (ANI)