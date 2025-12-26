CJI Surya Kant endorsed mediation as a quick, cost-effective tool to reduce case pendency, citing its success in commercial and matrimonial disputes. He highlighted the need for 2.5 lakh more trained mediators to strengthen the system.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Friday highlighted the importance of mediation in reducing the pendency of cases, describing it as a cost-effective, mutually beneficial, and humane method of resolving disputes that is gaining increasing acceptance across the judicial system.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mediation's Success and Supreme Court Initiatives

Speaking with ANI at the 'Mediation Awareness' walkathon, CJI Surya Kant said, "The mediation is a quick mode of disposal and very cost-effective. In commercial litigation, matrimonial litigation, motor accident claim cases, and 138 cheque bounce cases, mediation is proving to be a very successful instrument of disposal."

He also noted the steps being taken to promote mediation at the Supreme Court level. "We have a very dedicated mediation centre. There are the MCPC (Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee), the National Legal Services Authority, and the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee. These are 3 platforms through which we are promoting and initiating mediation for resolving the disputes," he said.

Awareness Drive and Call for More Mediators

The walkathon, organised by the Bar Council of India, aimed to raise awareness of mediation as an alternative to trial. During the event, CJI Surya Kant participated in the cleanliness drive and planted a sapling Highlighting the need for more mediators, CJI Surya Kant noted that more people are interested in this field and are approaching us for training.

"Today we need more than 2.5 lakhs mediators. We aim to train well-trained mediators and raise awareness. Some people from the private and public sectors have expressed interest in mediation training. This is a great success. There is also a seminar being held today," CJI Surya Kant said.

Bar Council Urges 'Mediation First' Approach

BJP MP and Chairman of the Bar Council of India, Madan Kumar Mishra, said the walkathon was organised to convey the message of a mediation-prioritised approach to resolving disputes.

Speaking with ANI, Madan Kumar Mishra said, "Under the guidance of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, judges from the Supreme Court and High Courts and lawyers from around the country are here.... This is an awareness campaign, and we are giving a message to the country to go to mediation first to solve their disputes," he said.