A fire broke out in an AC coach of the Hyderabad-Jaipur Express at Nampally Railway Station. Fire services responded swiftly, controlling the blaze that originated from the AC unit. A major disaster was averted, and no casualties were reported.

A fire accident occurred at Nampally Railway Station, Hyderabad, on Platform No 04 involving Train No 12720 Hyderabad-Jaipur Express, in which the air-conditioned coach bogie No B1 caught fire while the train was halted at the platform.

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Swift Emergency Response

The Fire Control Room received an emergency call at around 6:40 pm, following which fire tenders from Niloufer outpost and Water Bowser from Gowliguda were immediately turned out to the scene. Fire Services personnel promptly engaged in firefighting operations and brought the fire under control within a short time, according to an official statement.

District Fire Officer Hyderabad, Thagaram Venkanna, rushed to the spot and personally monitored the entire operation. He swiftly mobilised the Assembly Fire Team and Disaster Response Team to strengthen the firefighting and rescue operations at the incident site.

Disaster Averted

According to preliminary observations, the fire originated from the Air-Conditioning unit of Bogie No. B1. Due to the quick response, timely coordination, and courageous efforts of the Fire Services Department, a major disaster was successfully averted.

Assistant District Fire Officer (ADFO) High Court Bhanu Pratap and Station Fire Officer (SFO) Gowliguda B Sudhakar also actively participated in the firefighting operation and coordinated effectively with the responding teams to ensure complete control over the situation, the release said. No casualties or injuries have been reported.