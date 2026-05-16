AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the Indore HC's Bhojshala verdict, comparing it to the Babri Masjid case. He warned the judgment undermines the Places of Worship Act and has opened a 'floodgate' for similar disputes over places of worship.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday strongly criticised the recent Madhya Pradesh's Indore High Court's order regarding the Bhojshala complex in Dhar district, claiming that the decision fails to align with India's constitutional values.

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Speaking at a presser in Hyderabad on Friday, Owaisi argued that the verdict mirrors the legal trajectory of the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir dispute. "This judgment does not align with constitutional values. The verdict delivered regarding the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir dispute accorded primacy to a single religion while effectively undermining the worship rights of others. Furthermore, this judgment has opened a floodgate. Tomorrow, anyone could come forward to challenge the sanctity of various places of worship," he said.

Owaisi Criticises Verdict, Draws Babri Parallel

He alleged a contradiction in the judiciary's stance, stating that while the Supreme Court had previously linked the Places of Worship Act to the 'Basic Structure' of the Constitution in the Babri Masjid case, that principle now appears to be "completely disregarded".

Places of Worship Act Disregarded

"This is particularly concerning given that, in the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir verdict, the Supreme Court itself had affirmed the significance of the Places of Worship Act, linking it to the 'Basic Structure' of the Constitution, a principle that the Court appears to have completely disregarded today. The Places of Worship Act has been reduced to a mockery," he told the reporters.

Drawing a direct parallel to the Babri-Masjid case, Owaisi remarked, "This judgment has turned out to be exactly like the Babri Masjid case. In the Babri Masjid case, the court had stated that the Muslims did not have possession of the site. But in this case, I held possession right up until today."

'I Warned This Would Happen'

Reiterating past warnings, the AIMIM leader reminded his critics that he had long predicted this trend. "I had previously asserted that the judgment regarding the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir dispute was flawed, a verdict delivered solely on the basis of faith. I had warned that the judgment delivered back then would pave the way for numerous similar issues to surface. At the time, many people told me to simply remain silent," he noted.

Addressing those who had urged him to remain silent at the time, he added, "Look at what is unfolding today. The very judgment I cited as a precedent, warning that it would open the door to many such developments, has now led to a situation where the relief granted is identical."

Muslim Cleric Hopes for Success in Supreme Court

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Islamic Centre of India and Executive Member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, stated that while the High Court's decision has caused disappointment in the Muslim community, the Supreme Court remains an open avenue for a further legal battle, highlighting that this case is perceived differently than the Babri Masjid case.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Chairman of the Islamic Centre of India, noted that despite the Muslim community's disappointment with the High Court's ruling, they view the Supreme Court as an "open" avenue for further appeal. "The High Court's judgment in the Bhojshala case has undoubtedly caused deep disappointment among Muslims; this is because, not just today, but for centuries--Muslims have been offering prayers at the mosque located there. Nevertheless, while this is the High Court's verdict, the avenue to the Supreme Court remains open for Muslims," he said.

Bhojshala Case 'Distinct' from Ayodhya

He emphasised that the legal nuances of this case distinguish it from the Babri Masjid precedent, which he believes was referenced in the Bhojshala complex case. The Supreme Court's judgment in the Ayodhya case was indeed adopted as a referral in this instance. However, the Ayodhya case was--quite obviously--an entirely different matter, just as the present case is distinct; consequently, we do not perceive any connection whatsoever between the two. Be that as it may, insofar as the legal aspects are concerned--and based on the substantial evidence and historical records currently in the possession of the Muslim community--we remain confident that, God willing, we shall achieve success in the Supreme Court," he told ANI.

Hindu Side Hails 'Historic' Verdict

His remarks came after the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court delivered a verdict, granting the Hindu side the right to worship and recognising the complex as belonging to Raja Bhoj.

Addressing media personnel after the court's order, Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, termed the judgment as "historic," noting that the court has partially set aside the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) order dated April 7, 2003. "The Indore High Court has delivered a historic verdict, partially setting aside the ASI's order dated April 7, 2003. Furthermore, the Court has granted the Hindu side the right to worship and has recognised the Bhojshala complex as belonging to Raja Bhoj," Jain said.

Court's Directives and Resolutions

The advocate further revealed that the court addressed the demand for the repatriation of the idol, which is currently housed in a museum in London. "Regarding our demand for the repatriation of the idol currently housed in a London museum, the Court has directed the government to consider this request; the Court also noted that the Muslim side is free to present its views before the government as well. Additionally, the Court has asked the government to consider allocating alternative land to the Muslim side," he said.

In an effort to provide a resolution for the other party, Jain said that the court has suggested the allocation of alternate land for the Muslim side.

He added, "The Court has granted us the right to perform worship rituals and has directed the government to oversee the management of the site. The ASI's previous order, which granted the right to offer Namaz (prayers), has been completely set aside; henceforth, only Hindu worship shall take place there." (ANI)