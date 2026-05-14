CM Manik Saha stated that healthcare upgrades in Tripura have cut out-of-state patient referrals by 80%. He announced plans for a new medical university, hospitals, and more nursing staff to further improve services for residents.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday stated that the state government's "special importance" on upgrading the quality and expanding the scope of health services has yielded significant results.

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The Chief Minister announced that due to these healthcare interventions, the number of patients being referred outside the state for treatment has already decreased by 80 per cent.

CM Saha inaugurated the International Nurses Day celebration, which was organised by the Health Department at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan. Recalling the service work of nurse Florence Nightingale in her life, the Chief Minister said that she was a true humanitarian. She set a shining example of serving people with love and elevated the work of service to a great height.

Future Healthcare Expansion in Tripura

Manik Saha, who is also the Health Minister of the state, said that in order to improve the quality of medical services and provide them to the people more quickly, the state government has taken the initiative to establish a medical university in the state.

"This university will be established soon. More super-speciality hospitals will be established in the state. A new medical college will be established in the TTAADC area. Also, a new eye hospital will be established in the state. All these initiatives have been taken so that the people of the state do not have to rush to other states for better treatment," he said.

Emphasis on the Role of Nurses

He said that nurses play a huge role in providing medical services. Without nurses, it is not possible to provide medical services. It should be remembered that the uniform of nurses at work is a matter of pride, as it instils a sense of responsibility.

He said there is no end to education. The more challenges nurses face in providing medical services, the more experience and skills they will gain. In that case, they will be able to gain more trust from people visiting health centres or hospitals.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid special emphasis on increasing the efficiency of everyone in building a Viksit Bharat. A healthy and strong society can be built only through efficiency. Nurses are respected by everyone. During the COVID period, doctors and nurses worked like warriors. Just as nurses play an important role in healing a patient, they should also be aware of their own health," he said.

Recruitment and Education Expansion

Saha also said that the scope of nursing education has increased a lot in the state. To expand medical services in the state, 153 nursing staff have already been appointed, and 100 more will be appointed, he said. (ANI)