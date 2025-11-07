Tripura CM Manik Saha highlighted that state development depends on Janajati areas, with over 40% of the 2025-26 budget allocated for them. He inaugurated projects and distributed toolkits to skilled Bru candidates for sustainable income.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that without developing Janajati areas, the development of the state is not possible, emphasising that the state government has kept over 40 per cent from budget for Janajati area development in the 2025-26 financial year.

Empowering the Bru Community

CM Saha said this while inaugurating the State Level Toolkits Distribution Ceremony for Skilled Bru Candidates and virtually inaugurating the new building of Chawmanu Class XII School, the new building of Chawmanu Fire Station, the new building of the Executive Engineer, RD Department under Manu RD Division, and the construction of a Wayside Amenity at Manu on Thursday. Speaking at the event, CM Saha said that under the Swabalamban Yojana, six autos were flagged off. Under this scheme, the government gives a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh.

"Under the PM Kaushalya Yojana and Mukhyamantri Dakkhata Yojana, we provide skill training to Reang people. During the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the Bru camps, he said that not only providing houses, water, etc., would help, but the government must ensure skill development so that they can earn a sustainable income. The Skill Development department is working tirelessly and providing training. The Bru people have also said that they are happy and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not only providing jobs can be helpful, but we must provide skills to ensure employment," he said.

The Tripura CM said that for the past 23 years, not a single political party had taken steps to solve the issues of the Bru people. "But after 2018, when the BJP formed the government, it solved their issues on humanitarian grounds. Our government is with you people and working for your development. The government is working to make people self-reliant. We want their economic, social development and employment generation. When the accord was signed for the Bru Reangs, a series of talks were held, and in 12 locations, resettlement was provided to them. We have provided toolkits to 895 and driving licences to 200, for which Rs 1.45 crore was spent," said Manik Saha.

State-Wide Skill and Employment Push

He informed that under the Tripura Skill and Entrepreneurship Policy 2024, which was launched last year with an aim to provide employment, 35,000 new candidates are undergoing training focusing on AI, Renewable Energy, IT Services, and the Hospital sector. "Tripura is one of the states where we have specified skilled workers and are sending them to Japan. Five youths have already been sent, and four will go soon. 60 are learning the Japanese language. The opposition always says that the present government is not providing jobs. I want to tell them to listen to my speech and not spread negative campaigns," he said.

Significant Budget Allocation

"The 2024-25 budget was over 27,000 crore. The committed expenditure was Rs 17,014 crore, among which we provided Rs 6,645 crore for Janajati area development, which is around 39.06%. In 2025-26, we have kept above 40% of the budget for Janajati area development for education, sports, medical, etc. We have also taken up externally aided funds for Janajati areas. Without developing Janajati areas, Tripura cannot be developed," CM Saha added.

During the event, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, MLA Sambhu Lal Chakma, Secretary Kiran Gitte, DM Vivek HB, Director of Skill Development Department Pradeep K., and others were present. (ANI)