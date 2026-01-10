Autopsy report of Tripura student Anjel Chakma confirms he died from severe head injuries after brutal attack in Dehradun. He suffered stitched wounds, spinal fractures and was beaten with metal bracelet before being stabbed. Five have been arrested.

The post-mortem report of 24-year-old Anjel Chakma, a youth from Tripura who was attacked in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, has revealed disturbing details of the violence he suffered before his death. The report confirms that Anjel died due to severe head injuries caused by a brutal beating.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Anjel, an MBA student, was attacked on December 9, 2025, and later died at a private hospital on December 26. The autopsy report, accessed by The Times of India on Friday, gives a clear picture of the extreme physical assault he endured.

Multiple stitched wounds found on the body

According to the post-mortem report, Anjel had several stitched injuries on different parts of his body. These included:

A 12.5 cm long stitched wound on the right side of his neck with 13 stitches

A 3 cm stitched injury on the lower right side of his back

A 1 cm stitched wound on his right shoulder

Doctors noted that these injuries were serious and showed signs of intense violence.

Vertebrae fractures and spinal cord damage confirmed

The report also stated that Anjel suffered major injuries to his vertebrae and spinal cord. Fractures were found at three levels of the cervical spine: C2, C3, and C5.

Medical implants were placed at the C2 and C3 levels, indicating that doctors attempted to stabilise his spine using surgical devices. These implants are normally used to treat severe fractures or spinal instability.

Head injuries confirmed as cause of death

Inspector Bhaskar Sah, who is leading the Special Investigation Team (SIT), confirmed that the autopsy supports the findings of the police probe.

“The autopsy report mentioned ante-mortem head injuries as the cause of death,” Sah said. “It matches our investigation that Anjel was first attacked with a metal bracelet, known as a kada, by one of the accused. Later, another accused stabbed him on the lower back with a knife.”

One of the attackers involved in the stabbing is still on the run, police said, the TOI report added.

Medical expert explains why head injury proved fatal

Senior neurosurgeon Dr Mahesh Kuriyal explained that head injuries were the key reason behind Anjel’s death.

“With the details of other injuries mentioned in the report, head injuries seem to be the only cause of death,” he said. “A patient usually does not die only due to spinal cord injuries. It appears Anjel suffered serious complications due to head trauma.”

This medical opinion further strengthens the conclusion that the beating to Anjel’s head led to his death.

Anjel was attacked on the evening of December 9 in the Selaqui area of Dehradun. He was out with his younger brother Michael, 21, to buy groceries when a group of six youths attacked him.

Among the attackers were two juveniles. Michael survived the attack and later became the complainant in the case.

Family demands strict punishment

Speaking from Tripura, Anjel’s uncle Momen Chakma demanded strict and equal punishment for all six accused. He said the family wants justice and accountability for the brutal killing of Anjel.

Congress leader Vikrant Bhuria expressed deep sorrow over Anjel Chakma’s death and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

Bhuria, who is chairman of the All India Adivasi Congress, said he travelled to Agartala to show solidarity with the Adivasi community. Addressing a press conference, he said the community was deeply hurt by the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Bhuria accused the BJP of spreading hatred and claimed that such hatred led to Anjel’s death. He said people from the Northeast are often treated as outsiders despite being an integral part of the country.

Delay in FIR raises serious questions

Bhuria also raised concerns about delays in the investigation. He pointed out that the attack happened on December 9, but the FIR was registered only on December 12, allegedly after public pressure.

Calling this a major lapse, he said a CBI probe is necessary to uncover the full truth.

Police action so far

On December 30, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh confirmed that five people had been arrested in connection with the case.

He said additional sections, including those related to attempted murder, were added after a preliminary investigation. Police stated that Anjel was attacked with knives and blunt objects and later died during treatment.

Anjel Chakma’s death has shocked people and triggered outrage across the country, especially in the Northeast. The autopsy report has laid bare the brutality of the attack, strengthening demands for justice and accountability.

The investigation is ongoing.

(With ANI inputs)