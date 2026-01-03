Former BJP MP Tarun Vijay visited Tripura home of Angel Chakma, who was stabbed to death in Dehradun after resisting racial slurs. Angel’s grieving father sought justice, saying his son would have forgiven the attackers to know who instigated them.

New Delhi: Angel Chakma's village, Machimar witnessed a solemn visit on Friday as former Rajya Sabha MP and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarun visited the residence of the Chakma family to offer condolences and express solidarity in Tripura.

Angel Chakma was killed in a brutal attack by a group of unidentified youth after he and his brother resisted racial slurs in Dehradun over a week ago. Tarun Vijay’s visit drew attention from local residents, who gathered quietly to pay their respects.

Tarun Vijay's visit to Angel Chakma's village

During his visit, Tarun Vijay met the parents of Angel Chakma and conveyed his heartfelt condolences. When Tarun Vijay met Angel’s father in the village, both broke down in tears.

During his stay on the village, the former MP spent time listening to their concerns and offered words of comfort, emphasizing that the family was not alone in their struggle.

Angel Chakma’s mother told Tarun Vijay that few days back he called her and informed about the campus placement of Rs 1 lakh per month.

“He had promised me that Ma, I will bring you to Dehradun — I got a campus placement,” she narrated to the BJP leader from Uttarakhand.

His father Tarun Prasad Chakma made an emotional appeal for justice.

He urged the authorities to ensure a fair and transparent process so that those responsible are held accountable.

“We want justice for our child. Nothing can bring back what we lost, but justice will give us some peace,” he said, reflecting the pain and determination of the family.

Responding to the concerns, Tarun assured the family of all possible help from his side, the party and the Uttarakhand government.

“Uttarakhand and Northeast are one, and blood brothers. Those who divide, and hurt our youth are enemies of the nation,” Tarun Vijay told the gathering in Tripura.

He stated that the matter would be followed closely and that necessary steps would be taken to ensure justice is delivered in a timely manner.

He also assured cooperation with the administration and law enforcement agencies to address the family’s demands. Students from Tripura venture out of the state to pursue higher education due to the lack of good education opportunities.

Tarun Vijay told them that the chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami is vigorously tightening the noose on the criminals.

What did his father narrate to Tarun Vijay about the day of incident?

He said to Tarun Vijay that if Angel had survived, he would have pardoned all five stabbers with just one question: who instigated them to stab my son, who had no enmity with anyone.

He alleged that the house owner, Saurabh Barua, had a scuffle with Angel the night before attack and asked them to leave the rented room immediately.

“At that moment, Angel got angry; he left the room with his brother Michael and stayed at a friend’s house on that night. The house owner had also not allowed them to take their suitcases and clothes, and demanded compensation as the plastic door was damaged in the scuffle.”

“I transferred Rs 4,000 online to Barua, but he did not soften his adamant, rude attitude.”

“The next day, those goons attacked Angel in the market for absolutely no apparent reason. They abused him and Michael, calling them ‘chinki’ and ‘momo’. Even then, both brothers tried to avoid them, but then the youths started hurling obscene abuses that angered Angel, and they began stabbing him. A lot of people were around, but nobody helped my son.”

While departing from the village, Tarun Vijay said that Angel was a son of a soldier who defends India.

“It’s a matter of shame that he couldn’t see his son safe in his own nation. We all stand with him in this hour of grief.”