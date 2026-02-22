Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation for a new police battalion to bolster security. He also inaugurated a major Star Cement plant in Barak Valley, touting it as a sign of Assam's rapid industrial and infrastructure growth.

Strengthening Law Enforcement

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday addressed a gathering at the foundation laying ceremony of the 10th Assam Police Battalion at Kachutali in Kosutoli. Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister highlighted the state government's commitment to strengthening law enforcement infrastructure and enhancing the operational capacity of the Assam Police. He said that the establishment of the new battalion would further bolster security arrangements and contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Boosting Industrial and Economic Growth

Earlier on Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Cachar Plant of Star Cement at Bihara, marking a major boost for Barak Valley's industrial growth. It may be noted that the state-of-the art green field unit, with an annual capacity of two million tonnes and powered by advanced German technology, the cement plant is the first private cement plant in the region with its own railway siding, ensuring faster connectivity and supply. One of the largest investments in the valley, the project is set to accelerate economic progress while generating substantial employment opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Sarma said that Advantage Assam 2.0 attracted investment proposals worth Rs. 5 lakh crore, of which projects worth about Rs. 3 lakh crore have already begun. He said that Star Cement started the plant soon after signing the memorandum of understanding at the investment summit. Moreover, he stated that Star Cement plans to raise its annual production in Assam to 8 to 10 million tons. The company already runs a plant in Kamrup Metropolitan district with an annual capacity of 4 million tons and is setting up another plant in Jorhat district with a capacity of 2 million tons per year.

Assam's Rise as a Cement Hub

He said that after Star Cement's success, several other companies have come forward to set up their plants in Assam. He expressed confidence that within the next five years, Assam will rank among the leading cement-producing states in the country. Calling cement a key raw material for infrastructure, he said the arrival of cement companies signals ongoing infrastructure growth, construction of permanent dwelling houses by the citizens, and the entry of major industries into the state.

Major Infrastructure Projects Underway

He observed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone in Namrup for a Rs 10,000 crore ammonia urea project with an annual capacity of 1.2 million metric tons, and for a 36-kilometre elevated corridor in Kaziranga worth Rs 7,000 crore. He also informed that the inauguration of the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati over the Brahmaputra by the Prime Minister is the latest addition of yet another feather to the burgeoning and impressive infrastructure of the state. Last week, the Union Cabinet approved the construction of a twin tunnel under the Brahmaputra connecting Numaligarh and Gohpur. He also said that on 14 March, the Prime Minister will visit the Barak Valley and launch construction of Assam's first express highway between Guwahati and Panchgram in Barak Valley, a Rs 22,000 crore project that will reduce travel time to four and a half hours.

The Chief Minister said that the ongoing development in Assam will increase demand for cement and other raw materials. (ANI)