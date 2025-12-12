Tripura University observed Babu Genu Martyrdom Day with programmes honouring the Swadeshi Movement martyr. A Swadeshi Medical Camp with Ayurveda and Yoga specialists was the main highlight, promoting indigenous systems and self-reliance.

Tripura University Honours Swadeshi Martyr Babu Genu

Tripura University on Friday observed Babu Genu Martyrdom Day with a series of programmes dedicated to honouring the first martyr of the Swadeshi Movement. A Swadeshi Medical Camp, featuring Ayurveda and Yoga specialists, was the highlight of the event, drawing significant participation from students, faculty, officials, and local residents.

At the inauguration, Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shyamal Das emphasised the growing national acceptance of the Swadeshi model. He noted that India is progressing rapidly by embracing indigenous systems and knowledge traditions. Remembering Babu Genu, who sacrificed his life at the age of 22 to oppose foreign goods during British rule, Prof. Das said that his martyrdom continues to inspire the spirit of self-reliance across the nation.

Registrar Prof. Deepak Sharma recalled Babu Genu's historic 1930 sacrifice to prevent the expansion of foreign cloth in India. He urged the gathering not only to adopt Swadeshi products but also to revive the Swadeshi mindset and cultural values. He also administered the Swadeshi oath to the attendees. The hall resonated with enthusiastic chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Swadeshi," creating a spirited atmosphere.

Swadeshi Medical Camp and Ayurvedic Care

The camp was jointly organised by Tripura University, the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) Agartala Centre, and the Swadeshi Jagran Manch. Dr. Vimal Tiwari, in charge of CCRAS Agartala, and his team provided free Ayurvedic treatment and medicines to university stakeholders and villagers.

Dr. Tiwari highlighted the effectiveness of Ayurveda in treating diseases at their roots and encouraged people to align their daily routines with natural cycles. Addressing the gathering, Tripura University Health Centre physician Dr. Manojaba Rai shed light on the life of Babu Genu and urged the audience to draw inspiration from his patriotism.

Over five hundred participants, including Finance Officer Debasish Pal, Library Chairman Dr. Champeshwar Mishra, Dr. Dharmendra Dubey, Dr. Satyadev Mishra, Dr. Raksha Kumar, Dr. Deepak Upadhyay, Dr. Munindra Mishra, Dr. Om Prakash Jha, Surjit Sarkar, and Subrata Nandi, attended the programme and benefited from the day-long activities.

Remembering Unsung Heroes

"Today at Tripura University, a programme was held in honour of Babu Genu, who sacrificed his life for the Swadeshi movement. At a very young age--just 22--he was killed by the British rulers. He had spoken strongly about the importance of the Swadeshi movement and the boycott of foreign goods. Although his death was termed an accident, he was essentially killed for his commitment to the cause," Dr. Deepak Sharma, Registrar of Tripura University, said.

"There were many such unsung heroes who contributed immensely to the national freedom movement at a young age. Tripura University regularly organises programmes to honour these unsung heroes. Today, on the occasion of Babu Genu Martyrdom Day, the university held a series of activities," he added.

Promoting Indigenous Knowledge

A medical awareness programme was also organised, which included sessions on Yoga and Ayurveda. The aim was to raise awareness of the local Ayurvedic plants available in our region.

To promote the use and knowledge of these local medicinal plants, participants were encouraged to join the programme. Ayurvedic experts and Yoga instructors from Tripura were invited. They not only shared valuable information but also organised activities throughout the day to benefit attendees. (ANI)