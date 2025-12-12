MP CM Mohan Yadav hailed the state's "remarkable and unimaginable" development over two years, declaring it completely free from the decades-old problem of Naxalism. He said this removes a major obstacle from the state's development path.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said that the people of the state witnessed the development carried out by the state government over the last two years, adding that the short tenure has transformed the state's development landscape.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a press conference at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium (Minto Hall) in the state capital on Friday, the Chief Minister said, "The development achieved in two years is remarkable and unimaginable. In just two years, Madhya Pradesh has completely freed itself from the decades-old problem of Naxalism. With this, a major obstacle has been removed from the state's development."

MP Becomes Naxal-Free

CM Mohan Yadav took oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 13, 2023. In the Naxalite MMC zone (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh), 42 Naxalites surrendered in 42 days, choosing to join mainstream life, the Chief Minister said, noting that the police officers showed an extraordinary commitment to ending the Naxal terror.

Government's Anti-Naxal Strategy

"They volunteered for duty in Naxalite-affected areas, set their own targets, and achieved them," the CM said. "After 1985, the Naxalites started forming their own territories by forming small groups... We are proud that PM Modi took notice of it and HM Amit Shah set a deadline to end the Naxalite movement by March 2026... We gave this message (to the Naxalites) that if you want to fight, our police force is capable of it, and if you surrender, we can make the arrangements for you under the rehabilitation policy," CM Yadav said.

Holistic Development and Future Roadmap

The Chief Minister added that the state government strived to work in all areas. He reviewed the achievements of all departments and discussed targets for the next three years. All the ministers gave presentations on their departments and the government was moving ahead with a commitment to development and public service under the guidance of the Prime Minister.

Focus on Water Management Projects

He further said that the National River Linking Project was being successfully implemented in the state. "After the Ken-Betwa and PKC projects, the state government was moving rapidly towards the Tapti Mega Ground Water Recharge Project," he said.

Resolving Longstanding Issues

CM Yadav also highlighted that his government resolved longstanding disputes, including the settlement of pending dues of workers of the Hukumchand Mill, elaborating that the government ensured disposal of toxic waste related to the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, calling it a step towards justice for the victims.

Deputy CM Reiterates Commitment to Development

Additionally, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda extended greetings to the people of state on the completion of two years of the current government and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Yadav is committed to development, heritage, and everyone's support, everyone's development.

The state government is working diligently to make Madhya Pradesh a leading state in the development category. The two-year tenure of the state government is filled with significant achievements across all sectors, he added.